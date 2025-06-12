News: Autocraft Bodywerks’ New 23,000 sq. ft. Bee Cave | 71 West Location Is Officially Open for Business! | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Autocraft Bodywerks is proud to announce the opening of its fourth state-of-the-art collision repair center, located on State Highway 71 in Spicewood, Texas. This new 23,000-square-foot facility has achieved I-CAR Gold Class status and is proudly sponsored by BMW of South Austin and Audi of South Austin, as it works toward becoming the only BMW and Audi-certified collision repair center in the area. The company's expanded footprint, led by Manager Robbie Mulderrig will better serve customers in West Austin, Westlake, Bee Cave, Lakeway, Spicewood, and the surrounding communities.



Conveniently located at 22110 State Hwy 71W, Spicewood, TX 78669, the new Autocraft Bodywerks location brings over 40 years of industry experience to the region. Known for its exceptional customer service, Autocraft Bodywerks is committed to the highest quality repairs using only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts, purchased directly from vehicle manufacturers.



"Autocraft has proudly served the Austin community since 1984," said Principal Chris Raeder. "This new, state-of-the-art facility gives our guests another convenient option for trusted collision repair. Our goal is to bring advanced repair solutions to more Austin-area communities for when they need them most."



Choosing the right collision center after an accident is crucial. For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks and the services we offer, contact us at any of our locations:



Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin, North Austin, San Marcos, and Bee Cave | 71 West serving the Lakeway, Spicewood, Bee Caves and surrounding communities, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas based collision repair company that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984.



Autocraft is approved for Porsche, Tesla, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Lucid, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Ford/Lincoln collision repairs, with the training and equipment to handle all aspects of collision repairs for these high-tech vehicles.



In addition, Autocraft is Austin's premier I-CAR Gold Class body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair all makes and models of damaged vehicles and restore them back to the original factory specifications for performance and structural integrity. The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair. Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts.



For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North at 737-238-3752, Autocraft Bodywerks San Marcos at 512-214-8696, Autocraft Bodywerks Bee Cave | 71 West at 512-266-2512, or visit https://www.AutocraftBodywerks.com/.



Learn More: http://www.autocraftbodywerks.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.