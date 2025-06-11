News: Terani Couture Dresses Turn Heads at 2025 Oscar Luxury Gala | CitizenWire

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The 2025 Oscar Luxury Gala was a night to remember. The event featured live entertainment, red-carpet interviews, and an elegant award ceremony. Hosted at the Hilton Hotel in Universal City, this black-tie affair welcomed Hollywood insiders and guests for an exclusive Academy Awards. One of the evening's biggest highlights was the presence of the Miss West Coast Pageant 2025 titleholders. All these pageant queens turned heads in breathtaking gowns provided by none other than Terani Couture.



A Night of Red Carpet Glamor



Each titleholder of Miss West Coast wore a unique gown from the collection of Terani Couture Dresses. From sleek silhouettes to flowy ballgowns, every dress was a celebration of craftsmanship, design, and Terani Couture's signature elegance. Under the lights, the gowns sparkled with fine details. These gowns weren't just beautiful; they made these young women feel confident to represent their titles with pride.



Interviews, Celebrities, and Star-Studded Fun



The Miss West Coast Pageant Queens didn't just walk the red carpet; they owned it. They interviewed celebrities, directors, producers, and many entertainment professionals. All their fun and thoughtful questions made the night even more special.



The night also included an Oscars viewing party, where guests watched the ceremony while enjoying dinner and live performances. The atmosphere was festive, glamorous, and filled with excitement.



Style and Support Behind the Scenes



Hair and makeup for the titleholders were done by Pro Beauty Salon, who ensured that each pageant beauty looked camera-ready. They wore gorgeous jewelry pieces by Carol Lynn Sweets and support from Samira's Network, the event's proud host and organizer.



The night was filled with sparkle. It was not just from the gowns and jewelry, but from everyone's energy. The Miss West Coast titleholders were honored to be a part of such a high-profile event and were grateful to be dressed by a brand as celebrated as Terani Couture.



Gratitude for Terani Couture



The Miss West Coast Pageant team expressed sincere thanks to Terani Couture for dressing beautiful gowns for the titleholders.



"Thank you, Terani Couture, for our beautiful gown. You helped to make the night truly magical," they shared.



Known for its elegant designs and details, Terani Couture continues to be a trusted name in evening wear. Their gowns are a symbol of beauty, strength, and confidence.



For more information about Terani Couture's latest collections, visit https://teranicouture.com/ or follow @teranicouture on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



Event Location:



Hilton Hotel Universal City

555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608



About Terani Couture



Established in 1990, Terani Couture is an industry leader in evening wear and special occasion fashion. With an international presence and a commitment to quality, Terani continues to inspire women around the world to embrace elegance, now with Joonam in every moment.



Contact Details:

Terani Couture

Address: 1515 Santee St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Phone: +1 (212) 869-7070

Email: sales@teranicouture.com



Website: https://teranicouture.com/



Social Media Links

https://www.instagram.com/teranicouture/

https://twitter.com/Terani_Couture

https://www.facebook.com/TeraniCouture

https://www.youtube.com/user/TeraniTV

https://www.pinterest.com/teranifashions/

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8uq5a1iUxTxPgKiJ3x



Learn More: https://teranicouture.com/

