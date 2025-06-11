News: Center for Innovation’s 2025 Conference Issues Bold Call to Action: Uniting Advocacy, Policy, and Direct Care Voices to Drive Change | CitizenWire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. /CitizenWire/ -- The Center for Innovation (CFI) announces its 2025 conference this August 11 to 14 at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. With the theme of "Mobilize the Movement," CFI 2025 brings together The Green House Project and Pioneer Network once again for bold ideas that disrupt outdated models and create a better future in aging services.



Big progress starts with big collaboration. As CFI builds a dynamic, cross-continuum movement to transform eldercare, representatives from a powerful and diverse group of organizations will join the conference, including Moving Forward Coalition, Amba, Homecare Hub, 3rd3rd Marketing, National Association of Health Care Assistants, National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, National PACE Association, Village to Village Network, and many more.



"At CFI, people are first. Always. This year's conference will be best-in-class, not because of the venue or production, but because of the hearts and minds who will gather to transform eldercare," said Susan Ryan, CEO of CFI. "When we say, 'older adults need you now more than ever,' we mean it. This is a call to action for everyone who believes that dignity, autonomy, and joy should define the experience of aging. We're building a future where many voices will convene and collaborate to ensure that people always come first."



Designed for C-suite executives, administrators, researchers, frontline caregivers, and dementia care experts, the CFI 2025 lineup of speakers and content spans all long-term services and supports settings. The conference also includes optional pre- and post-conference workshops with hands-on strategies for cultural transformation, leadership development, workforce transformation, and person-directed living.



There will also be a virtual component and attendees can earn CEUs.



Registration is now open at CFI2025.org. Early bird pricing is available through June 30, 2025.



Featured Keynote Speakers:



* Bob Chapman, Chairman & CEO of Barry-Wehmiller



A global advocate of Truly Human Leadership, Chapman will share how leaders can foster workplace cultures rooted in empathy, purpose, and people-first practices-principles that align with reimagining aging services from the inside out.



* Dr. Kelly Tremblay, PhD., Neuroscientist, Professor, Audiologist, ICF Certified Coach, and Inclusive Aging Advocate



Dr. Tremblay will explore the intersection of hearing health, cognitive well-being, and equity in aging-drawing from her neuroscience expertise and her work with the World Health Organization, where she co-authored two reports on ageing and health.



* Marcus Engel, Healthcare Author and Motivational Speaker



Known for his powerful storytelling and work on compassion in care, Engel will offer insight into the human side of caregiving, using personal experience to inspire providers to prioritize presence, connection, and dignity in every interaction.



* Shawn Bloom, President and CEO, National PACE Association



Shawn Bloom is the President and CEO of the National PACE Association (NPA), a leading national organization dedicated to supporting Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).



About Center for Innovation:



The Center for Innovation (CFI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming aging services through person-directed practices, community connection, and culture change. As the parent organization of The Green House Project and Pioneer Network, CFI brings together two leading voices in eldercare reform to create empowering, person-directed services and supports for all older adults. For more information, visit: https://cfi2025.org/.



Learn More: https://cfi2025.org

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.