News: At Commencement, The Woodlands at Furman Graduates to ‘Certified University Based Retirement Community (UBRC)’ Status | CitizenWire

GREENVILLE, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- The Woodlands at Furman, a 350+ resident senior living community in partnership with Furman University, has met criteria to be recognized as a "Certified University Based Retirement Community (UBRC)," the highest category among more than 85 University Retirement Communities (URCs) nationwide. As launched last Fall by UniversityRetirementCommunities.com, the nation's largest directory and information resource for the rapidly growing model of senior living communities with connection to a host university or college, The Woodlands is the first "Certified UBRC" in the Eastern United States, and second overall, along with Mirabella at ASU in Tempe, Arizona.



"As universities and colleges celebrate Commencement nationwide, we are incredibly proud to 'graduate' as a 'Certified University Based Retirement Community (UBRC),' the equivalent of magna cum laude status," stated Rick Brackett, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Woodlands at Furman. "We are truly honored by our partnership with Furman University and the work of the entire team at The Woodlands in creating an active, intellectually stimulating, and intergenerational environment that is reinventing senior living while bringing residents and students together to meet the needs of an aging population."



"With the continuing growth in the number of University Retirement Communities (URCs) in the U.S. it was imperative to bring structure to this sector, in particular recognizing communities representing the highest level of integration with a host university or college," stated Andrew Carle, Founder of UniversityRetirementCommunities.com. As Director of the Program in Senior Living Administration at George Mason University, Carle created a 5-criteria model in 2006 for a "University Based Retirement Community (UBRC)" that has been recognized as the standard for defining such communities. The criteria served as the basis for the certification program, with communities meeting all five, along with related standards, eligible for "Certified" status. Carle previously served as Senior Consultant - Health Intelligence for J.D. Power and Associates, for whom he helped lead development of its Certified Senior Living Community program in 2017.



Certification criteria include the proximity of the community to the campus, documented resident-to-university and student-to-community programs, a continuum of senior living services, the percent of residents who are alums or retired university faculty or staff, and a financial relationship between the community and university that supports long term operational success. The Woodlands is located on 99-year leased land from Furman University, and residents can participate in the university's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, receive courtesy greens fees at the Furman Golf Course, and discounts to both athletic and visual and performing arts events. Nearly four dozen residents hold a personal connection to the university, including alums, retired faculty and staff, and past members of the Board of Trustees. The community offers a full continuum of senior living services, while providing easy access for student internships, employment, and volunteer work within the community.



The three-year certification allows the community to display the "Certified UBRC" logo, as well as receive the highest search ranking on the UniversityRetirementCommunities.com website.



ABOUT THE WOODLANDS AT FURMAN



The Woodlands at Furman is a Premier Life Plan Community in Greenville, SC, offering a full continuum of care. Voted "Best of the Upstate" eight years running, The Woodlands is the path of choice for active, lifelong learners with upscale amenities in a serene, natural setting. As the only locally owned and operated non-profit Life Plan Community in the area, they offer tiered lifestyle and healthcare options all on one campus, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing, so residents can count on peace of mind for the future. https://thewoodlandsatfurman.org



ABOUT UNIVERSITYRETIREMENTCOMMUNITIES.COM



Launched in 2023, UniversityRetirementCommunities.com is the first directory and information resource website dedicated exclusively to the rapidly growing model of senior living communities hosted by or with formal connection to a university or college. Currently listing more than 85 communities, the site also serves as a resource for academic institutions or other providers seeking to develop a new or enhance an existing University Retirement Community (URC), along with the first national certification program for URCs. https://www.universityretirementcommunities.com/



Learn More: https://thewoodlandsatfurman.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.