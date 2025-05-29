News: Chicago Seniors Discover Retirement Staycations in Area | CitizenWire

As More People Retire Closer to Home, Senior Living Communities Like Pleasant View Offer 'Stay-and-See' Packages

OTTAWA, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- As more seniors opt to retire and travel closer to home, senior living communities are responding with innovative Stay-and-See packages to interested retirees. At the center of this trend is Pleasant View, a Life Plan Community in Ottawa, Illinois, a historic river town just 90 minutes from Chicago, which announced an innovative Stay-and-See program to meet the trend of people wanting to retire close to home and experience a community before making a move.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 58% of older adults relocate within their own county. Meanwhile, AARP reports that 61% now prefer to vacation domestically. This shift toward local exploration is making communities like Pleasant View increasingly appealing.



"Making a move later in life is a big decision," said Kayli Battles, Sales Director. "That's why we created the Stay-and-See Vacation Package at Pleasant View in Ottawa. It's a no-pressure way to experience the lifestyle, meet the community and enjoy everything the area has to offer."



Stay-and-See Highlights at Pleasant View Include:



* Private accommodations in a park-like setting (villas or apartments)



* Chef-prepared meals or cook-at-home flexibility



* Daily programs like social events, wellness classes and spiritual care



* Full housekeeping and no-maintenance living



Guests can also enjoy nearby attractions like Starved Rock State Park, local dining and summer events at the community, including BBQs and Lunch & Learn sessions-all with no long-term commitment.



"Whether you're curious about Life Plan living or just looking for a relaxing summer retreat, we invite you to stay with us, meet the community and see what makes this place so special," said Darnell.



Part of Lutheran Life Communities, Pleasant View offers a full continuum of care, with independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, long-term care, and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation all on the same campus.



Stay Local. See What's Possible.



Visit Pleasant View June Events or call (815) 940-2667 to RSVP or reserve your Stay-and-See experience today. https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/communities/pleasant-view/juneevents/



About Pleasant View:



Pleasant View is a 62+, pet-friendly Life Plan Community with a full continuum of care. As part of the 501(c)(3) not-for-profit Lutheran Life Communities, which was founded 130 years ago, the campus shares the commitment to providing exceptional care and services to enhance residents' lives. For generations, friends and family have lived and worked together here, sharing a life of integrity and independence surrounded by glorious natural beauty. Best of all, residents will have the peace of mind that comes with having independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation all on the same campus with care rooted in honest Midwestern values, which are core to our community culture. It's Grace-Filled living. Learn more at: https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/communities/pleasant-view/



Learn More: https://lutheranlifecommunities.org/communities/pleasant-view/

