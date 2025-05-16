News: AudFree Introduces Streaming Audio Recorder: The Ultimate Tool for High-Quality Music Capture | CitizenWire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- AudFree, a leading developer of multimedia software solutions, today announced the launch of AudFree Streaming Audio Recorder, a powerful and user-friendly tool designed to record music from multiple streaming music platforms while preserving original audio quality. This innovative software empowers music lovers to enjoy their favorite tracks offline without restrictions, supporting customizable audio settings, fast speed, and ID3 tag retention.



1. Record Music from Multiple Streaming Platforms



AudFree Streaming Audio Recorder breaks barriers by allowing users to capture songs, playlists, albums, podcasts, etc. from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, Deezer, Line Music, SoundCloud, Pandora and Qobuz without installing the music app. Whether for personal listening or creating a backup library, this tool ensures seamless access to high-quality audio from premium streaming services.



2. Output in Multiple Audio Formats for Versatility



The software supports Lossless, MP3, FLAC, WAV, AIFF, M4B, and M4A, catering to different playback needs. Whether users prefer lossless formats for audiophile-grade listening or compressed formats for storage efficiency, AudFree provides flexible options.



3. Customize Output Audio Quality



Audiophiles and casual listeners alike can fine-tune their audio experience. AudFree allows adjustments to:



Bit Rate: up to 320 kbps for MP3, and lossless FLAC/WAV



Sample Rate: 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 96 kHz, or higher for studio-quality sound



Users can balance file size and fidelity based on their preferences.



4. Fast Speed Without Compromising Quality



With GPU acceleration and multi-thread processing, AudFree ensures rapid speed. Batch processing allows users to record entire playlists or albums in minutes, saving time without sacrificing audio integrity.



5. Preserve Original ID3 Tags (Metadata)



Keeping music libraries organized is effortless with automatic ID3 tag retention, including song title, artist, album, cover art, genre, year, track number, etc. This ensures seamless integration with media players like iTunes, Windows Media Player, VLC, etc.



6. Multi-Device Offline Playback



The recorded streaming music files can be transferred to iPhones, iPads, Android devices, USB drives, SD cards, or external hard drives, making it compatible with car stereos, MP3 players, smart speakers, and more. Users can enjoy their music anytime, anywhere - even without an internet connection. This feature is ideal for travelers, commuters, and anyone who wants uninterrupted access to their playlists.



WHY CHOOSE AUDFREE STREAMING AUDIO RECORDER?



* Wide Platform Support: Works with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, etc.



* High-Quality Output: Lossless formats and customizable bit/sample rates.



* Batch Capture & Fast Speed: Save time with efficient processing.



* Metadata Retention: Keep streaming music libraries well-organized.



* Cross-Device Compatibility: Play offline streaming music files on smartphones, tablets, and more.



AVAILABILITY & PRICING



AudFree Streaming Audio Recorder is now available for Windows and macOS. A free trial is offered, with the full version priced from $29.95 per month.



LIMITED-TIME PROMOTIONAL DISCOUNT!



To celebrate the launch, AudFree is offering an exclusive up to 50% discount for early adopters! For a limited time, users can purchase the full version of AudFree Streaming Audio Recorder single license at a special price.



Monthly License: $14.98 (original price: $29.95)



Yearly License: $48.97 (original price: $69.95)



Lifetime License: $111.97 (original price: $159.95)



HOW TO CLAIM THE OFFER:



1. Visit AudFree Streaming Audio Recorder Page.



2. Choose the plan you want.



3. Click Buy Now at the page to unlock the discount.



4. Enjoy access to premium music offline!



Note: Offer valid until May 23, 2025. Don't miss this chance to own the ultimate streaming audio recorder at a fraction of the cost!



ABOUT AUDFREE



AudFree is a trusted name in multimedia software, specializing in audio recording and saving tools. With a commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, AudFree continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for digital media enthusiasts worldwide.



-- DISCLAIMER: AudFree is for personal use only. --



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.audfree.com/purchase/streaming-audio-recorder-win.html



https://www.audfree.com/streaming-audio-recorder/



Learn More: https://www.audfree.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.