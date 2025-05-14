News: His Daughters Health Launches to Empower Individuals and Families and Address Their Housing and Health Needs | CitizenWire

Where Clinical Care Meets Community Wisdom, and Communities Heal, Thrive, and Rise

RIVERSIDE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- A seismic shift is underway in supporting individuals and families with complex needs, including homelessness, behavioral health challenges, and chronic medical conditions. His Daughters House proudly launches His Daughters Health, an integrated health and housing division redefining care and assistance in California. Our one-stop model prioritizes stability, health equity, and long-term outcomes, ensuring individuals and families receive coordinated, trauma-informed care that addresses immediate needs and builds lasting pathways to self-sufficiency.



His Daughters House was founded on a passionate desire to assist those experiencing homelessness in navigating through difficult times. Leaving behind corporate careers, they stepped into uncertainty with a bold vision: to create a place where healing wasn't temporary, but transformative.



His Daughters Health is offering a one-stop resource by providing culturally responsive, trauma-informed care, along with comprehensive programs to support the healing and well-being of those affected by homelessness. This is not just a program. It is a working model of real systems change in action.



His Daughters Health offers something innovative in the space of social services. It provides Medi-Cal services through a trauma-informed model led by Community Health Workers (CHWs) who come from the very communities they now serve. Additionally, programs like Housed to Heal, No Place Like Home, and the Nextgen Navigators Youth Program provide more than shelter. They offer a structured path from crisis to stability, ensuring that survivors and youth not only secure housing but also receive the support they need for long-term healing and independence.



"The launch of His Daughters Health is a major milestone in our efforts to not only help survivors escape violence but also empower them to rebuild their lives with dignity, stability, and hope," said Dr. Adrianne L. Mason, CEO & Executive Director of His Daughters House.



"Our approach addresses the root causes of domestic violence, including housing insecurity, economic stress, and health disparities that disproportionately impact marginalized women." said Tolia Terrell-Vernon, COO & Program Director of His Daughters House.



This moment is urgently needed. National data shows that Black women experience domestic violence at higher rates than any other group and are three times more likely to be experience death because of domestic violence. More than 81% of women survivors report chronic physical and mental health issues tied directly to trauma, and 38% of homeless women cite domestic violence as the immediate cause of losing their housing.



His Daughters Health is confronting these realities head-on. The organization's health and resource fairs expand community access to CalAIM services, mental health support, and relevant health education. These events provide consistent outreach and connection for survivors who may not otherwise reach traditional systems of care.



KEY SERVICES INCLUDE:



* Healing with Intentions DV Academy: An educational program focused on domestic violence prevention and life skills classes intended to help survivors heal, regain stability, and create a strong path forward.



* CalAIM Services: Comprehensive health care and support services specialize in Enhanced Care Management (ECM), Community Support Services, and Community Health Worker (CHW) programs.



* Housed to Heal Program: Housing assistance and case management to help those in need secure permanent housing, while helping them regain stability and achieve lasting self-sufficiency.



* No Place Like Home: Provides homeless prevention to create safe, welcoming, and stable homes through rental assistance program, life skills training and community-building activities.



* Nextgen Navigators Youth Program: A drop-in center and coordinated access point providing housing navigation, supportive services, and trauma-informed care for youth ages 24 and under experiencing or at risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence.



ABOUT HIS DAUGHTERS HOUSE



His Daughters House (HDH) was established in 2019 and is committed to empowering women by offering mentorship, community support, and personal development opportunities. His Daughters House' mission is to offer temporary housing assistance and long-term healthcare solutions to individuals and families who are chronically homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in need of access to healthcare services. To learn more about His Daughters House visit https://www.hisdaughtershouses.org/.



Learn More: https://www.hisdaughtershouses.org/

