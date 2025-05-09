News: Big Update in DreamVid V1.2.0: New AI Tech Makes Anyone a Co-Star in Your Video | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- The well-known AI visual creation platform iMyFone DreamVid is proud to introduce its latest breakthrough feature, "Come to Life." This innovative technology allows users to bring any character from a photo-whether it's a lost loved one, a favorite anime character, or a celebrity crush-into a real video for lifelike interaction. What once existed only in dreams is now a reality.



With just a single photo and a short video, "Come to Life" uses advanced facial recognition and motion synthesis technology to animate static characters and seamlessly integrate them into video footage. It opens up new possibilities for reliving treasured memories or fulfilling long-held fantasies.



"DreamVid's mission has always been to bridge the gap between imagination and reality," said DreamVid developer Rusty.



REDEFINING AI IMAGE-TO-VIDEO: MEET "COME TO LIFE"



This revolutionary feature lets you easily insert a person from a static image into your video and generate stunning animated interactions. No editing skills required. Just follow three simple steps:



1. Access DreamVid: Visit DreamVid AI Video Generator, or download the DreamVid App (available on iOS and Android). Sign up for free and get started instantly.



2. Choose a Template: Browse from a wide range of popular templates and select "Come to Life."



3. Upload and Generate: Upload one photo and one video clip, then click "Create." Your AI-generated video will be ready in about one minute.



WHAT'S NEW IN DREAMVID V1.2.0?



DreamVid is an all-in-one AI content creation platform that combines text-to-image and image-to-video technology. With the new V1.2.0 update, you can now enjoy even more creative features alongside "Come to Life," including:



* AI Kiss - Make two characters from the same or two different photos kiss naturally, creating romantic Ai kissing video.



* AI Hug - Animate two characters from one photo or separate photos hugging each other warmly, creating an emotional Ai hugging video.



* Ghibli-Style Animation - Turn your images into popular Studio Ghibli style.



* Animate Old Photos - Restore and bring motion to old pictures, reawakening precious memories.



* AI Clothes Changer - Change any character's clothing and animate the character with custom poses.



* Hairstyle Changer - Offers a variety of AI hairstyle filters like curls, twin-tails, and straight hair, allowing you to try out different trendy looks without actually cutting your hair. Dynamic previews are also available.



WHY CHOOSE DREAMVID?



DreamVid is known for its high-quality results and ease of use. You don't need AI experience or editing background, just upload and create. Key benefits include:



1. All-in-One AI Platform - Enjoy both text-to-image and image-to-video tools in one place, no app-switching required.



2. Hyper-Realistic Animation - Powered by diffusion-transformer model, DreamVid AI predicts and refines motion frame by frame to deliver ultra-smooth, lifelike animation.



3. Constantly Updated Templates - Stay ahead of trends with 100+ new AI effects, styles, and filters added weekly.



4. Cross-Platform Access - Use DreamVid anytime, anywhere, with both an online web version and mobile apps available for iOS and Android.



ABOUT IMYFONE



iMyFone is a pioneer in the field of AI visual content creation. It has always been committed to providing powerful and easy-to-use creative tools, applying AI technology to visual storytelling, and helping users create compelling content in the simplest way possible.



Learn More: https://www.imyfone.com/



RELATED LINKS:

https://www.imyfone.com/ai-tips/ghibli-style-ai-generator/



https://www.imyfone.com/image-to-video-ai/ai-hugging/



https://www.imyfone.com/image-to-video-ai/ai-kissing/







Learn More: https://www.imyfone.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.