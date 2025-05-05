News: Les Dames d’Escoffier International’s San Francisco Chapter Celebrates 2024 Award Winners at Annual Awards Reception | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI-SF) hosted its Annual Awards Celebration on Monday, April 28, 2025, at The Civic Kitchen Cooking School. Guests gathered to honor five exceptional women in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries, each recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the culinary world.



The evening was filled with lively conversation and a vibrant, market-fresh menu generously provided by Market Hall Caterers. The event included a raffle benefiting the Chapter's philanthropic programs, with prizes including SFMOMA tickets, specialty spice sets, Fairytale Brownies, and cookbooks authored by Dames Andrea Nguyen and Tanya Holland.



Les Dames d'Escoffier International's core mission is to inspire, advance, and support women in these industries to achieve leadership and excellence. The San Francisco Chapter furthers this mission through three signature programs: the L'Etoile d'Escoffier Culinary Scholarship (now accepting applications for the 2025 awards through May 9, 2025), the Karola Saekel Excellence in Food Journalism Fellowship, and the Female Entrepreneur Grant & Mentorship.



THE 2024 AWARD RECIPIENTS INCLUDED:



* Natasha House, L'Etoile d'Escoffier Culinary Scholarship-A student at City College of San Francisco and entrepreneur behind her own thriving personal-chef business, Natasha was honored for her passion for culinary arts and commitment to pursuing professional excellence.



* Ruby Pokras, L'Etoile d'Escoffier Culinary Scholarship-Having completed the two-year program at Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena, Ruby now resides in Berkeley and is pursuing her four-year degree at University of Phoenix.



* Briana James, Karola Saekel Excellence in Food Journalism Fellowship-A talented writer and illustrator, Briana serves as Assistant Editor at Clarkson Potter. Her insightful food writing, often featured in Edible East Bay and Eater, showcases her vibrant voice and creative vision.



* Eleana Hsu, Female Entrepreneur Grant & Mentorship-Founder of Shared Cultures, Eleana was recognized for her innovative work producing modern fermented foods using koji and for fostering sustainable food practices in the San Francisco Bay Area.



* Wafa Bahloul, Female Entrepreneur Grant & Mentorship-Chef-owner of Kayma Algerian Eatery, Wafa was honored for her culinary excellence and her celebrated Algerian sweets, bringing a unique and authentic taste of Algeria to the local dining scene.



"The caliber of this year's winners is truly inspiring," said Mary Gassen, chair of the Female Entrepreneur Grant & Mentorship Committee for LDEI-SF. "Each of these women embodies the spirit of innovation, leadership, and excellence that we seek to champion-here in the Bay Area, and as part of a broader movement to support and advance women across the food, beverage, and hospitality industries."



LDEI-SF thanks its sponsors, members, and attendees for their continued support of the Chapter's mission.



Donations are welcome to help fund the 2025 awards and support the next generation of women leaders. For more information, visit our website: https://lesdamessf.org/donate.



Applications are open to become a member of LDEI-SF through May 31, 2025. For more information and to apply, visit: https://lesdamessf.org/Become-a-Dame.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International



LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage, and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,500 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities, and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @lesdamesintl, and LinkedIn.



About Les Dames d'Escoffier International - San Francisco Chapter



In 1989, nineteen powerhouse women in the culinary world founded the San Francisco Chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International to bring the mission of LDEI to Northern California. The membership includes restaurateurs, professional chefs, bakers, caterers, cookbook authors, food journalists, farmers, food retailers, event planners, winemakers, wine industry professionals, food publicists, culinary educators, and hospitality executives. More information on the San Francisco chapter of LDEI can be accessed at lesdamessf.org. Follow our chapter activities on Instagram @lesdamessf and Facebook.

Learn More: https://lesdamessf.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.