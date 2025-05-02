News: Breathe Southern California to Host Breath of Life Awards Honoring Clean Air & Lung Health Champions | CitizenWire

Event will be held May 13 at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On Monday, May 13, 2025, at 6 p.m., Breathe Southern California will host its highly anticipated Breath of Life Awards at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. The annual event recognizes visionary leaders and organizations committed to advancing clean air, environmental health, and lung health equity across California.



The timing of this year's event is especially significant as it falls during Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, a national observance that underscores the importance of lung health, clean air, and community-wide action to reduce respiratory illness.



THIS YEAR'S HONOREES INCLUDE:



The Hon. Richard Katz - Civic Leader Award



Richard Katz, President of the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners, has spent decades advancing sustainable transportation and energy in California. From authoring the legislation that created LA Metro to his current work phasing out coal at LADWP, Katz has remained a champion for environmental progress.



Cliff Gladstein - Breath of Life Award



A leader in the clean transportation movement, Cliff Gladstein founded and led GNA (now TRC Clean Transportation Consulting), the nation's top consulting firm for low- and zero-emission technologies. His work has driven innovation, clean fleet deployment, and public-private collaboration for more than 30 years.



WattEV - Innovation Award



WattEV is revolutionizing freight transport through its Trucking-as-a-Service (TaaS) model, making zero-emission electric trucks accessible for smaller fleets. By eliminating cost and infrastructure barriers, WattEV is helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality in frontline communities.



The City of Beverly Hills - Community Impact Award



Beverly Hills became the first city in the nation to ban the sale of tobacco products, with legislation that took effect in 2021. This groundbreaking move exemplifies the city's commitment to public health and positions it as a national leader in anti-tobacco policy. The city also demonstrates its long-standing commitment to sustainability through investments in green spaces, clean energy, and environmentally responsible development.



Originally scheduled for January, the event was postponed due to the recent Southern California wildfires-highlighting the urgency of Breathe Southern California's mission. These climate-driven disasters have only reinforced the need for stronger environmental protections, particularly in underserved communities disproportionately affected by poor air quality.



Breathe Southern California's President & CEO Marc Carrel will speak to the organization's expanding efforts in education, advocacy, and clean energy solutions for better lung health across the region.



"This is more than an awards event - it's a call to action," said Carrel. "We are proud to recognize these honorees who have driven real change at the local and national levels."



The evening will include a reception, awards presentation, and opportunities for media interviews with honorees and leadership.



For press credentials, interview requests, or to cover the event, please contact Nancy Lucas at Nlucas@breathescal.org or Nancy@nancylucaspr.com.



ABOUT BREATHE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA:



Breathe Southern California (Breathe SoCal) is a 501(c)(3) environmental health nonprofit focused on improving the air quality and lung health of Southern Californians. Established in 1903, Breathe SoCal is the oldest public health organization in Los Angeles. Committed to promoting clean air and healthy lungs through research, education, advocacy, and technology, its programs focus on air quality, health education, patient care, and preventative measures to help all Southern Californians Breathe Easier.™



Breathe SoCal has been a leader in tobacco control since the 1960s and is actively addressing the teen vaping epidemic. Through partnerships with local leaders, healthcare providers, and policymakers, the organization advocates for environmental justice, equitable access to clean air, and programs to reduce smoking. The organization also funds and conducts research, and hosts an annual lecture series and medical conferences on the latest advancements in pulmonary medicine. Breathe SoCal's goal is to create healthier environments and ensure every community has access to clean air. Breathe SoCal was honored with the 2021 Clean Air Award for Air Quality Leadership from the region's clean air agency, the South Coast Air Quality Management District. To learn more about Breathe Southern California, visit https://www.breathesocal.org/.



Learn More: https://www.breathesocal.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.