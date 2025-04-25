News: HitPaw Launches its 2025 Global Cat Tax Campaign with Top Prizes | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, the innovative platform for creative video tools, has officially launched its global Cat Tax photo event - perfect for feline lovers everywhere. From April 10 through May 7, cat lovers are invited to share their most adorable cat photos to win exciting prizes, including a DJI Pocket Camera.



The total value of the prizes is over $1,000.



SHARE YOUR CAT, WIN BIG



Do you have the cutest cat on the internet? Prove it! The HitPaw Cat Tax event is a global celebration of our favorite pets: cats. Whether your furry friend is silly, sleepy, or sassy, every cat deserves the spotlight.



EXCITING REWARDS AWAIT YOU!



* 1st Prize (250+ entries): DJI Pocket Camera ($699)



* 2nd Prize (160+ entries): Automatic Pet Feeder ($100)



* 3rd Prize (100+ entries): Apple AirTag ($30)



In addition to the grand prizes, each week offers participants new creative challenges with surprise prizes. Don't miss your chance to earn extra rewards!



HOW TO PARTICIPATE



1. Join the Fun - Participate in various engaging activities on our event page.



2. Earn Entries - Complete tasks on the event page to increase your chances.



3. Win Amazing Prizes - The more entries, the better your chance to win amazing prizes!



MEOW, POST, AND WIN! Share your best cat photo in the HitPaw Cat Tax contest for a chance to win amazing prizes.



Grab your camera and join the fun! HitPaw Cat Tax Event: Show Your Cat & Win a DJI



WHY JOIN?



1. Engaging and effortless - Share your favorite cat photos to participate in a lighthearted, global celebration of feline charm.



2. Exciting prizes await - With multiple winners and grand prizes, including the DJI Pocket Camera, participants have more chances than ever to be rewarded.



3. Celebrate creativity and community. Join fellow cat lovers in a fun-filled campaign by HitPaw that combines social sharing with the joy of pet ownership.



JOIN THE HITPAW CAT TAX EVENT NOW!



Don't miss out on this limited-time event!



Visit: HitPaw Cat Tax Event: Show Your Cat & Win a DJI to learn more.



ABOUT HITPAW:



HitPaw is a creative software company that empowers users with intuitive video editing, screen recording, and AI-powered media tools. From content creators to pet lovers, HitPaw makes digital storytelling easy, fun, and accessible for everyone.



To know more, you may visit: [OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful AI Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider



Follow Us for More Updates:



* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw



* X/Twitter: @HitPawofficial



* Instagram: @hitpawofficial



* Pinterest: HitPaw



Celebrate creativity, share the love, and win big with the HitPaw Cat Tax event!



