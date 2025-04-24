News: Iowa Photographer Andrew B. Clark Honored with Four International Accolades in Prestigious Exposure One Awards | CitizenWire

OSCEOLA, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Photographer Andrew B. Clark has been recognized on the global stage with four honors in the 2025 One Shot Photo Contest from the Exposure One Awards, a distinguished international competition dedicated exclusively to black-and-white photography.



With over 35 years behind the lens, Clark's unique eye and passion for storytelling through image making earned him top awards in three categories:



* Silver Award, Non-Professional, Nature: "Lily Glow (John's Lily)"



View Photo - https://exposureoneawards.com/entry/lily-glow



* People's Vote Award & Honorable Mention, Non-Professional, Photojournalism: "DC Conversation"



View Photo - https://exposureoneawards.com/entry/dc-conversation



* Honorable Mention, Non-Professional, Street: "Cast Away and Fly"



View Photo - https://exposureoneawards.com/entry/cast-away-and-fly



"To be recognized by such a prestigious organization is a powerful affirmation of my lifelong love for photography," said Clark. "Black and white imagery allows me to distill a story down to its emotional core, and I'm honored that my work resonated with both the judges and the public."



The Exposure One Awards are renowned for celebrating the timeless artistry of monochrome photography. Judged by a world-class panel of curators, editors, and creative leaders from institutions including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Magnum Photos, Leica Gallery LA, and Condé Nast, the competition offers both professionals and emerging voices a chance to shine.



Clark's profile and winning works can be viewed at: https://exposureoneawards.com/artists/andrew-clark



For more about the Exposure One Awards and the One Shot Photo Contest, visit exposureoneawards.com or follow them on Instagram at @exposureoneawards.



About Andrew Clark:



Andrew B. Clark is a central Iowa-based photographer with more than three decades of experience in visual storytelling. His photo work spans fine art, street photography, and photojournalism, capturing deeply human moments with quiet fascination. More of his work can be found at https://abclark.com/ and on Instagram at @the_abclark_photo ( https://www.instagram.com/the_abclark_photo ).



Learn More: https://abclark.com/

