News: City of Castleford wins Best Tasting Water in Idaho Award | CitizenWire

BOISE, Idaho /CitizenWire/ -- The City of Castleford claimed the 2025 title of Idaho's best tasting drinking water during the Idaho Rural Water Association's (IRWA) Spring Conference on April 3, 2025. The other finalists were Rogerson Water and the City of Grace.



IRWA will send a representative of the City of Castleford drinking water system to Washington D.C. with a sample of their drinking water to compete against the other states' rural water association winners in a nationwide contest, The Great American Water Taste Test, which will take place in February 2025 as part of the Rural Water Rally.



Finalists were selected in a preliminary round. The final round was judged by a panel of experts which included Scott Short, Senior Drinking Water and Groundwater Advisor of the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality; James Pratt, Disaster Recovery Circuit Rider Program Manager of the National Rural Water Association; and Noe Ramirez, Area Director of USDA Rural Development.



Judges rated each water sample based on its clarity, bouquet, and taste. Each of the judges commended the quality of water and noted the difficulty in choosing the best tasting water in the state.



The representative from the City of Castleford, AJ Gray, was honored to accept this award on behalf of the system during the Awards Banquet at Boise's Riverside Hotel.



Idaho Rural Water Association is a non-profit association comprised of 370 water and wastewater utility systems in Idaho that primarily serve populations of 10,000 or less. IRWA's mission is to provide technical assistance, training, and a strong representative voice for the benefit of Idaho's drinking water and wastewater utility systems.



For more information, visit: https://www.idahoruralwater.com/



