News: The Light Committee Reaches 10 Year Milestone Being in Business | CitizenWire

GLENDALE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Light Committee™, a photography studio known for providing some of the best headshots in Los Angeles, has reached a milestone of 10 years in business in greater Los Angeles. At the start of the year, the studio relocated to downtown Glendale, Calif., on N. Brand Blvd.



Beginning business in 2015, The Light Committee ultimately opened its first studio in La Crescenta, Calif., near the Glendale, Calif. border. After this move, the studio owner tried a stint in downtown Los Angeles, specifically the Arts District. Business continued to grow here and ultimately The Light Committee moved again to Glendale, Calif., on E. Colorado St. It was at this location that the studio worked to get past the pandemic and ultimately another studio move was in place to Montrose, Calif., a suburb of Glendale. The studio was located on Honolulu Ave., in the heart of the Montrose business and retail district.



In January 2025, The Light Committee moved to its current location at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, Calif. 91203. At this location, there is a large central room serving as the main studio space, a dedicated hair and makeup dressing room, a photographer's office, and a storage room. Being located in the north downtown Glendale business district, and on the main downtown street of Brand Blvd, the location is also prime for natural light headshot sessions.



Today, the studio remains as committed to providing the best headshots in the area at competitive rates as ever. During this time in business, the studio has earned many awards. They include "People Love Us on Yelp" and the Expertise.com Award for Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles and Glendale. These awards have been won over numerous years. In addition, currently the studio has earned more five-star reviews on Google than any other listed headshot studio in Los Angeles County.



The studio is a member of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce and the Glendale Chamber of Commerce.



Acting Headshots Los Angeles



The Light Committee prides itself in offering some of the best and most affordable acting headshots in Los Angeles, whether studio-lit or with natural light. Rates currently start at just $150. There are also add-on options like adding more looks, adding a hair and make-up stylist, or adding a slate video.



Corporate Headshots Los Angeles



The photography studio offers studio-lit and natural light corporate headshots in Los Angeles. With some of the most premium image quality in Los Angeles and some of the lowest rates, The Light Committee is delivering true value. All types of professionals get headshots at the studio. This includes accountants, attorneys, authors, chefs, doctors (including for medical residency applications), engineers, entrepreneurs, film directors, finance executives, psychiatrists, psychologists, real estate agents, software developers, and many more.



Modeling Digitals in Los Angeles



The photographer also works with aspiring models to provide modeling digitals in Los Angeles. Most modeling agencies ask models to submit digitals for consideration to be represented by them. This typically includes a headshot, full body shot, profile shots of the face and body, and also some other shots like half body shots. Because most agencies have different requirements, getting a lot of shots created is usually a good idea so there are options to submit to as many agencies as possible.



In addition, most agencies want a plain background, such as white, and no hard shadows. They do not usually require that a model works with a photographer to create these, but many aspiring models do for a variety of reasons. An experienced modeling digitals photographer can help provide guidance with posing. They will also likely have a plain white background that is best to use. In addition, they will likely have studio-grade lighting to minimize hard shadows.



About The Light Committee



The Light Committee is an award-winning headshot photography studio located at 335 N Brand Blvd, Ste 250, Glendale, CA, 91203, within the greater Los Angeles area and just around 10 miles north of downtown LA. Rafael, the headshot photographer, aims to deliver value by providing affordable headshots with some of the highest quality results in LA or beyond. This includes actor headshots, corporate headshots, and modeling digitals. He also works with teams by providing mobile headshots at their offices. From nearly 1,300 photographers researched yearly from 2019 through 2024, Expertise.com has independently rated The Light Committee as being in the top 20 Best Portrait Photographers in Los Angeles each of those years.



Learn more at https://thelightcommittee.com/.



Note: The Light Committee is a service mark of a California S Corporation. Whether noted or not, references to other certain words or names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All images produced are protected by U.S. Copyright Law.







