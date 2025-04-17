News: Mission Alive to Transform Rural and Small Town Communities | CitizenWire

Mission Alive Receives Grant for Rural and Small Town Initiative

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mission Alive is delighted to announce the receipt of a grant in support of our new Rural and Small Town Initiative (RSTI) as part of a collaboration with Pepperdine University's Empower and Equip program. This project, funded by a $7,500,000 grant to Pepperdine University from Lilly Endowment Inc. aims to encourage and support rural and small town churches, their leaders, and their communities.



"I have long admired the work of Mission Alive, and we are so thankful to have them agree to partner with us in this important work," said Mike Cope, director of Pepperdine's initiative.



INNOVATIVE APPROACH TO COMMUNITY TRANSFORMATION



Mission Alive's approach resonates with the perspective of this grant that communities and churches thrive when focused on local needs. Mission Alive's Innovative Faith Communities (i.e., churches) adopt a "serve-first" approach, aiming to transform marginalized populations by addressing community needs first and letting faith emerge through service. By focusing on service, we believe the church will thrive and become an anchor institution contributing to community vitality.



COLLABORATIVE EFFORTS



Mission Alive will collaborate with existing rural and small town Innovative Faith Community partners.



Together, we will:



1. Pilot innovative approaches to enhance partnerships between churches and community organizations



2. Deepen collective investment in loving our neighbors in tangible ways



3. Develop strategies to help people and their communities thrive



This grant will accelerate our efforts to pursue positive change in rural areas and small towns nationwide. We are grateful for the support of Pepperdine University in this endeavor.



Mission Alive's executive director, Tod Vogt said, "While Mission Alive has been focused on starting new innovative communities of faith in rural communities and small towns for some time, this grant will considerably expedite our efforts!"



About Mission Alive



Mission Alive, founded in 2004, is a nonprofit organization that equips and funds leaders to launch, develop, and grow sustainable new Innovative Faith Communities (i.e., church plants) that transform some of the most disconnected and marginalized communities. With additional resources like Discipleship Cohorts, Catalyze Coaching, Outfitter's Residency, and Renew Church Revitalization, Mission Alive provides training, coaching, and spiritual formation to help existing churches along with their leaders and lay volunteers navigate the challenges of 21st-century ministry. By fostering creative strategies and Spirit-shaped leadership, the organization seeks to renew the church's role in engaging neighborhoods with the gospel.



To learn more about Mission Alive and its initiatives, visit https://missionalive.org/.

Learn More: https://missionalive.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.