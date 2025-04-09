News: Renowned Technology Leader, Mark Tonnesen, Joins TAG CXO | CitizenWire

Through TAG CXO, Tonnesen is delivering big-name strategy to mid-market operators in need of his valuable technology leadership

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO is bringing the best of the best to its fractional advisory team. We're proud to announce the addition of Mark Tonnesen. Tonnesen is a highly sought-after, high-powered business and technology leader with more than 25 years of experience in high-tech, security, financial services, gaming and transportation.



With an incredible pedigree and decades of experience from giants in technology including Cisco, Logitech, McAffe, Electronic Arts, and more, Tonnesen has key expertise in business, technology and organizational transformation including cloud computing, application development, contact center solutions, as well as B2B and B2C strategies.



As an integral part of the TAG CXO fractional advisory, he'll be available to mid-market companies that might not otherwise have the budget to hire this high a caliber of C-suite executive. This is a game changer for brands. TAG CXO is literally delivering seasoned and time-tested executives to their doorstep at an affordable rate.



Tonnesen is an elite advisor and is recognized for his exceptional ability to transform businesses, solving the most difficult business and technical challenges. His method includes identifying top priorities and goals, and then balancing the change approach with anticipated market opportunity.



Prior to joining TAG CXO, Tonnesen worked on key projects for multi-billion-dollar companies. He migrated the infrastructure of a leading gaming company to a customized "micro-cloud" solution, reducing infrastructure costs by a significant 42% while increasing security and agility.



He also took AI integration to the next level for a major digital media company by developing a proprietary AI chatbot application. The chatbot was able to not only locate information, but complete processes for both customers and employees on the back end. This saved the company approximately $19M annually while also improving customer and employee support.



Through TAG CXO, mid-market brands will be able to tap Tonnesen for similar projects and take advantage of his depth of knowledge. Tonnesen feels that the key to success comes from the alignment of the team toward a common goal. Once everyone is unified in understanding the desired big picture KPIs, it is possible to create an environment of collaboration and communication which drives positive results.



"I am passionate about tackling new challenges," said Tonnesen. "The more difficult a problem, the more excited and energized I become to meet the task head on and develop innovative solutions to meet the client's need."



"I am excited to align with Mark," said Paul Theisen, founder and principal of TAG CXO. "His battle-tested experience adds immeasurable value to our client community and makes him a leader among his technology executive peers."



Learn more about Mark here: https://tagcxo.com/about/mark-tonnesen/.



About TAG CXO:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.



Learn More: https://tagcxo.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.