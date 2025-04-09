News: EZpooling Slashes Cost to Play Mega Millions by 35% in Arizona | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- PowerPick Players Club is the oldest and most established lottery service provider in the USA, with an A+ Rating by the Better Business Bureau. Today it announced that Arizonans can now pay significantly less than the cost of a ticket to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner and winner of other large prizes.



Players don't have to pay the new $5 price for a single Mega Millions ticket. Instead, they can share in a pool of Mega Millions tickets for only $3.25. That's a 35% cost savings, plus players get to benefit from playing with multiple tickets instead of just a single ticket. With the pool, players can still win Millions even at the $50 Million starting jackpot.



The ezpooling.com website offers lottery pools in Powerball, Mega Millions, Fantasy 5, The Pick and Scratcher tickets. Players just click a button to instantly join a pool with other Arizona players. Players can share up to 40 Mega Millions tickets for as little as $3.25 and still win millions or tens of millions.



"Lottery Pools provide players with more chances of winning than any other way of playing - It's simply the smartest, most entertaining and least expensive way of playing," said Andrew Amada, of PowerPick, Inc. "Those who pool see more winning tickets than any other way of playing. Traditional purchases, with only one or two tickets are very unsatisfying to most players because they don't see any winners drawing after drawing after drawing. That rarely happens with lottery pools due to the volume of tickets in each pool."



About PowerPick Players Club:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, PowerPick Players Club was founded in 1995 by Andy and Judy Amada to give players an opportunity to play with hundreds more tickets in Powerball and other jackpot games for only pennies per ticket by pooling with others.



"It's all about more tickets, more winners, and more excitement," said Amada.



PowerPick is not a lottery and does not sell lottery tickets. It provides a pooling service to players throughout Arizona. So, all those who don't work in large office environments, where pooling is more accessible, can also enjoy the benefits of pooling.



Although PowerPick has a brick-and-mortar location, players throughout Arizona are able to join a lottery pool through PowerPick's ordering website https://www.ezpooling.com/.



CONTACT INFO:



Players within Arizona who are at least 21 years old can also reach PowerPick at 602-995-9200 or 800-274-7529. Email contact is azplayers@powerpick.com. Office - 8024 N. 24th Ave Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85021. (NE corner of I-17 & Northern).



DISCLAIMER:



PowerPick operates independently from the Arizona Lottery and makes no claim of any state endorsement or affiliation.



Learn More: https://www.ezpooling.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.