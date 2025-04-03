News: Whimsical Wings Farms Unveils Patented Shipping Box for Live Milkweed Plants and Monarch Butterfly Lifecycle Kit | CitizenWire

LILESVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Whimsical Wings Farms, a leader in butterfly conservation and pollinator education, is proud to announce a breakthrough in plant shipping: a patented box designed to safely deliver one-gallon milkweed plants. Paired with the farm's engaging Monarch Butterfly Lifecycle Kit, the innovation supports nationwide habitat restoration efforts and hands-on environmental education.



The shipping box, co-developed by co-founders Donna Pless and Pamela Christian, allows for the secure delivery of full-grown, potted milkweed plants across the eastern United States. Traditional methods often result in damaged plants or root shock, but this custom-designed container ensures the milkweed arrives healthy, intact, and ready to support monarch caterpillars immediately.



"This patent came from years of problem-solving," said Donna Pless. "Our goal was to make it possible for anyone - gardeners, schools, families - to receive mature milkweed without the risks of bare-root shipping or unreliable starter plants."



In addition to the shipping innovation, Whimsical Wings Farms offers a Monarch Butterfly Lifecycle Kit, which includes a live caterpillar, a rearing habitat, fresh milkweed, and step-by-step care instructions. The kit allows children and adults alike to witness the transformation from caterpillar to chrysalis to butterfly, providing a personal connection to nature and the challenges monarchs face.



About Whimsical Wings Farms:



Located in Lilesville, North Carolina, Whimsical Wings Farms has a long history of pollinator education, butterfly farming, and conservation. With their patented packaging and educational kits, they're removing barriers to environmental action and bringing the beauty of monarchs directly to homes and classrooms.



The patented box and Monarch Lifecycle Kit are now available for purchase at: https://www.whimsicalwingsfarms.com/.



Bulk and institutional orders are welcome for schools, garden clubs, and conservation groups.



Whimsical Wings Farms, 120 Whimsical Lane, Lilesville, NC 28091



Learn More: https://whimsicalwingsfarms.com/

