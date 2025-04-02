News: ‘Shattered Child: A Memoir’ – A Heart-Wrenching Journey of Survival, Strength, and the Power of Healing | CitizenWire

QUEENSLAND, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- In "Shattered Child: A Memoir" (ISBN: 978-1779624444), Sumie Filmer shares an unflinchingly raw and courageous account of her tumultuous childhood, filled with both unimaginable pain and eventual triumph. This deeply emotional memoir is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of love and support.



Born in Sri Lanka in 1973 and adopted into an Australian family in 1976, Sumie's life was marked by profound challenges. She faced the trauma of being adopted twice and subsequently removed from two homes, enduring physical, emotional, and sexual abuse along the way. As a child, she experienced the devastation of bullying and attacks that continued into her teenage years, which left her struggling to find her place in a world that often felt hostile and unkind.



But amid the suffering, Sumie found the courage to survive. Her memoir recounts her journey from a broken girl trying to fit in to a strong woman who learned to trust, heal, and reclaim her life. The support of a few caring individuals eventually guided her toward healing, showing her that true love and acceptance can help one overcome the darkest times.



Through "Shattered Child," Sumie invites readers to witness her transformation, offering a powerful message of hope for those struggling with trauma. This book is a beacon of strength for anyone who has faced adversity, providing insight into the importance of self-love and the unwavering belief that healing is possible, no matter how impossible it may seem.



"I wrote this memoir with the hope that others who are struggling will find comfort in knowing they are not alone and that healing is within their reach," said Sumie Filmer.



"Each day may be a battle, but taking life one step at a time can bring peace, even in the face of the most horrific experiences."



"Shattered Child: A Memoir" is an inspiring story of survival, healing, and the ability to rebuild one's life, no matter how shattered it may seem. It is a must-read for anyone seeking strength and guidance in overcoming the scars of their past.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Sumie Filmer is a courageous woman who has faced immense hardship throughout her life. Now in her early fifties, she is happily married with two adult children and resides in Queensland, Australia. Diagnosed with complex PTSD and anxiety, Sumie's journey of healing continues, supported by her loving husband, friends, and therapist. She is an advocate for those affected by trauma and aims to share her story in the hopes of helping others find healing and strength. "Shattered Child: A Memoir" is her debut book. You can connect with Sumie at https://sumiefilmerauthor.com/.



BOOK DETAILS:



Title: Shattered Child: A Memoir



Author: Sumie Filmer



Genre: Memoir



Release Date: 28 Feb 2025



ISBN (Paperback): 9781779624444



ISBN (Hardcover): 9781779624451



ISBN (eBook): 9781779624468



Available on: https://amazon.com/dp/1779624441



"Shattered Child: A Memoir" is now available for purchase. It offers a heart-wrenching yet hopeful narrative for anyone who has faced adversity, trauma, and the journey to healing.

Learn More: https://sumiefilmerauthor.com/

