News: Pain Neuromodulation Market to Reach $6.5 Billion by 2030 | CitizenWire

The market includes spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems as well as peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) systems

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Neurotech Reports, the publisher of the newsletter Neurotech Business Report, announced the availability of a new market research report that forecasts the growth of the worldwide market for implanted pain neuromodulation systems. According to the newly published report, "The Market for Implanted Pain Neuromodulation Systems: 2025-2030," the worldwide market will be $3.37 billion in 2025, growing to $6.49 billion by 2030, which represents a 12% compound annual growth rate. The market includes spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems as well as peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) systems. Neurotech Reports estimates that the PNS market will grow at a 29% CAGR between 2025 and 2030.



Major players in the SCS market include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific, and Nevro, which was recently acquired by medtech manufacturer Globus Medical. The report includes Neurotech Reports editors' analysis of the impact of this transaction on the competitive landscape of the SCS market. Newer players in the SCS market include Saluda Medical, which pioneered the concept of closed-loop SCS, and European firm Biotronik.



Leading competitors in the PNS space include Curonix, which markets an injectable pain stimulator, SPR, which markets a percutaneous system, Nalu Medical, Bioventus, and Mainstay Medical, which markets a restorative neuromodulation system for treatment of back pain of mechanical origin. Several startup and emerging firms are poised to enter the space in coming years.



The Market for Implanted Pain Neuromodulation Systems: 2025-2030 was authored by the editors of Neurotech Reports, including James Cavuoto, Jeremy Koff, Victor Pikov, and others. Now in its 25th year of publishing, Neurotech Reports is the longest-serving publishing and market-intelligence firm serving the neuromodulation market.



The report includes up-to-date information obtained at the 2025 meeting of the North American Neuromodulation Society, the 2025 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, and other recent events. Data for the report was obtained from dozens of confidential interviews with key executives in the industry as well as numerous implanters of neuromodulation devices.



"There are a number of market research reports that claim to offer insight on the neuromodulation industry. But neuromodulation industry professionals should ask if they've ever seen the authors of those reports at key conferences such as NANS, INS, LSI. Neurotech Reports editors have been covering these events for 25 years and know the key players inside and out," said James Cavuoto, editor and publisher of Neurotech Reports. "This report draws on our 25 years of reporting on the neuromodulation industry."



Learn more: https://www.neurotechreports.com/pages/mnmsumm.html

Learn More: https://www.neurotechreports.com/

