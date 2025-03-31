News: American Gem Society Launches the Jewelry Evaluation Advisor (JEA) and the Updated Certified Sales Associate (CSA) | CitizenWire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Gem Society (AGS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Jewelry Evaluation Advisor(tm) (JEA) designation and the relaunch of the updated Certified Sales Associate (CSA) designation. These programs, available to AGS members, are designed to empower jewelry professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their careers while upholding the highest standards of excellence and professionalism.



JEWELRY EVALUATION ADVISOR (JEA)



The Jewelry Evaluation Advisor (JEA) designation is a new course crafted to give retail sales professionals and supplier associates expertise to handle jewelry intake and maintain rigorous quality control standards.



This comprehensive program covers key topics such as:



* Processes and critical steps in jewelry intake for repair and appraisal



* Techniques for evaluating and understanding jewelry repairs



* Effective communication between customers and jewelers about jewelry repairs



* Industry-leading quality control standards



Participants who successfully complete the JEA program, along with the AGS 101 course, will earn the prestigious JEA designation. This designation highlights their ability to deliver exceptional service in jewelry intake, evaluation, and repair communication.



"The JEA began as a vision from the American Gem Society's Education Committee just two years ago," said Kevin Mays, CGA, Chair of the AGS Education Committee. "This course is a true collaboration between professional bench jewelers, jewelry experts, and the AGS team. It's a testament to the strength of our community and our shared commitment to elevating the industry and empowering its members."



To learn more and register, visit https://ags.org/JEAProgram.



CERTIFIED SALES ASSOCIATE (CSA)



The American Gem Society is also thrilled to relaunch the updated Certified Sales Associate (CSA) designation, which provides a strong foundation for new sales associates entering the jewelry industry. The program includes two key components:



1. The Graduate Sales Associate Course: This interactive seven-chapter course offers a concise introduction to the jewelry profession, providing essential knowledge on diamonds, colored stones, pearls, metals, watches, and period jewelry. It also emphasizes customer service, professionalism, and sales skills. By completing this course, participants will gain confidence, product knowledge, and practical selling skills to increase their potential for success and benefit their entire team.



2. The AGS 101 Course: This short online module offers an overview of the AGS mission, vision, and values, ensuring participants understand the importance of upholding AGS Standards. It concludes with a brief knowledge check.



Upon successful completion of both courses, participants are awarded the Certified Sales Associate (CSA) designation, reflecting their commitment to professionalism, customer service, and knowledge of the jewelry industry.



"By combining practical selling skills, foundational product knowledge, and an understanding of AGS Standards, this program sets the stage for success, empowering participants to deliver exceptional customer experiences and contribute meaningfully to their teams," says Mays.



To learn more, visit https://ags.org/CSA.



About the American Gem Society:



The American Gem Society (AGS), founded in 1934 by Robert M. Shipley, is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to ethics, knowledge, and consumer protection within the jewelry industry. AGS awards credentials for its members, who are held to the industry's highest standards and must pass annual recertification examinations to maintain their titles. Members of the AGS are passionate about jewelry and dedicated to creating a positive buying experience for their customers.



Visit https://americangemsociety.org/ to learn more.



Learn More: https://www.americangemsociety.org/

