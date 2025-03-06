News: International Women’s Day Marathon Is A Global Celebration Of Inspiring Women | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network is featuring extraordinary women from across the globe on an all-day marathon for International Women's Day on March 8. First observed in 1911, International Women's Day is a United Nations-recognized day that celebrates the achievements of women and raises awareness of women's rights.



From artists and athletes to pioneering entrepreneurs and courageous humanitarians, the marathon focuses on women who are making a difference in their communities and around the world. Women such as Giselle Lima, who promotes the teachings of The Way to Happiness and its emphasis on moral values to fight against the proliferation of crime in Panama. Speaking about the growing movement she created on her episode of Voices for Humanity, she states, "I know that if you educate people, it's the most powerful weapon we have."



The day's female-focused programming (beginning 8 a.m. ET) includes:



* Voices for Humanity - The only ongoing television series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities.



* Meet a Scientologist - An original series spotlighting fascinating people on the cutting edge of art, science, sports, medicine, industry and more from around the world, who also happen to be Scientologists.



* Running for Good: The Fiona Oakes Documentary-Award-winning documentary featuring the incredible story of Fiona Oakes, the ultra-marathon runner who overcame a disabling physical condition to become a legend in the sport. The record-breaking champion uses her winnings and worldwide acclaim to raise awareness of animal rights and care for them at her animal sanctuary.



See the full schedule at Scientology.tv/schedule.



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.



LEARN MORE:



Scientology.TV



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.