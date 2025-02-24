News: Conterra Ag Names Jake Espenmiller as President and CEO, Marking a New Era In Agricultural Finance | CitizenWire

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Conterra Ag Capital has announced the January 2025 appointment of Jake Espenmiller as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding company founder Paul Erickson. Following a carefully planned and seamless 2-year succession strategy, this leadership transition marks a significant milestone for Conterra, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses across the United States.



Espenmiller brings over 25 years of experience in agricultural finance, risk management, and lending strategy, including 10 years of senior management experience. Before joining Conterra, Jake served in leadership roles with Oak River Farms and MetLife Investment Management, where he played a crucial role in expanding operations across key agricultural regions. Since joining Conterra in 2022 as Chief Lending Officer, he has been a driving force behind business development and strategic growth initiatives.



"With agriculture evolving rapidly, farmers and ranchers need financial partners who understand their challenges and can offer flexible solutions. I am honored to lead Conterra into its next chapter," said Espenmiller. "Paul has built an exceptional organization with a strong foundation and a clear mission. I look forward to building on that legacy, continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers, delivering strong returns for our investors, and fostering a great culture for our employees."



For more than a decade, Erickson has led Conterra with a deep commitment to supporting the long-term success of American agriculture. Leveraging his 30 years of experience in agriculture and financial services, Erickson built the company from the ground up, expanding it into a trusted and nationally recognized provider of agricultural financing. His dedication and strategic vision have guided Conterra to manage over a billion dollars in assets, solidifying its position as a key partner in agricultural finance.



"Building Conterra been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career," said Erickson. "I am deeply grateful to our team, our clients, and our partners who have been part of this journey. Conterra was founded with a mission to provide farmers and ranchers with flexible financial solutions, and I am confident that under Jake's leadership, the company will continue to thrive and expand its impact."



This leadership transition comes at a critical time for the agricultural industry. Farmers and agribusinesses face rising interest rates, market fluctuations, and increasing operational costs, requiring financial partners who can offer stability and expertise. Conterra remains committed to providing traditional farm and ranch loans, development financing, and alternative lending solutions that help producers manage risk and invest in long-term growth.



"As we look to the future, our focus remains on being a trusted financial resource for farmers and ranchers," Espenmiller added. "We are here to ensure they have the capital and support they need-today and for generations to come."



About Conterra Ag Capital:



Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, Conterra Ag Capital focuses exclusively on agriculture, providing traditional farm and ranch loans, development, and alternative lending solutions to America's farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. The company also offers its loan products and asset management services to institutional investors, banks, and other agricultural lenders throughout the United States.



Conterra has loan products to help meet the challenges of today's agricultural environment:



* Long-term fixed rate and short-term variable rate loans



* Alternative ag loans for producers under stress



* Varied capital sources and flexible terms



* Restructuring debt to improve cash flow



