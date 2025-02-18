News: U.S. Department of Justice Closes Investigation of Cole Engineering Services | CitizenWire

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Cole Engineering Services Inc. (Cole), a By Light company, has been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that it is no longer under investigation. Neither Cole nor By Light was ever a target of the investigation.



As previously reported by some media outlets, a search warrant was executed at Cole's facilities in June 2024. Following this event, the company retained former senior DOJ officials to conduct an independent review of the matter on behalf of company leadership, engage with DOJ to understand the basis for the search, and work toward the resolution of the investigation.



On December 13, 2024, Cole was formally notified by DOJ through counsel that the investigation had concluded, and no further action was required on the company's part. This result is consistent with our belief that neither Cole nor any of its employees engaged in inappropriate conduct. The company appreciates the swift resolution of the matter and the professionalism displayed by DOJ throughout the investigation.



"Throughout this process, the employees of our Cole Engineering Services subsidiary have remained laser-focused on executing the mission of our customers," said Bob Donahue, Chief Executive Officer of parent company, By Light. "We continue to deliver state-of-the-art systems that increase both the readiness and lethality of our armed forces-soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines-ensuring they are equipped with the tools necessary to remain the world's preeminent military force."



Cole and By Light were represented in this matter by Morrison Foerster.



About Cole Engineering Services:



Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier provider of advanced training solutions and services. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serious gaming, technical services, distributed training, and other support in live, virtual, constructive, and gaming (LVCG) domains. CESI also designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable cyber training for the integrated multi-domain force. Our vision is to become a worldwide full spectrum LVCG and cyber training/analysis developer, integrator, and services provider. Learn more at https://coleengineering.com/.

