News: Bellewood Designs Selected as ‘Best in Show’ | CitizenWire

BARDSTOWN, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- Bellewood Designs, the maker of beautiful handcrafted cabinets that securely and discreetly store your firearms and other necessary gear and valuables of Bardstown, Kentucky, was noticed by members of the team at MAGLITE® at the 47th annual Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas Nevada in January and has been chosen to participate in the February "Best in Show" sweepstakes put on by MAGLITE®.



The show in Las Vegas is one of the largest trade shows held there annually, and this year featured exhibitors, buyers, media, and other industry professionals from all 50 states and more than 119 countries and tallied more than 2,800 exhibitors on the show floor, including the Suppliers Showcase.



"We are thrilled to be chosen by an iconic brand - Maglite - to be highlighted by them to their audience of patriotic Americans who appreciate the quality and workmanship of a fine product," said Scott Zachow, Senior VP, Bellewood Designs.



Bellewood Designs is a leading manufacturer of hidden gun cabinets and is rated 4.7 Stars or above on all major online sales platforms due to its exceptional commitment to quality and customer service. It is a family-owned and operated company. Learn more: https://www.bellewooddesigns.com/.



The "Best in Show" Sweepstakes is live and can be found online at https://gleam.io/tI5pX/best-in-show-sweepstakes.



