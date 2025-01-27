News: Tavern 101 Feeds Over 1,500 First Responders Battling California Wildfires | CitizenWire

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Tavern 101 Grill & Tap House, a beloved staple in Agoura Hills, stepped up once again to support first responders by providing hot meals to over 1,500 firefighters, sheriffs, and National Guard members battling the devastating wildfires in Pacific Palisades.



With fires raging across the region and high winds causing destruction, Tavern 101's owner, Marco Gonzalez, took action by bringing his signature BBQ smoker to Will Rogers State Beach, offering hearty meals to the hardworking men and women on the frontlines.



"It takes a team to get the job done," said Gonzalez. "Thanks for the opportunity to be part of this great community movement."



This act of generosity is nothing new for Gonzalez and his team. During the Woolsey Fire in 2018, Tavern 101 gained national attention for providing meals to thousands of first responders and displaced residents, with coverage in major outlets such as CNN, ABC7, KTLA, and Eater LA. The restaurant's unwavering commitment to giving back has solidified its reputation as more than just a local restaurant, but a community hub that stands with its people in times of need.



Beyond providing meals, Tavern 101 fosters a culture of resilience and compassion within the community. Gonzalez expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the volunteers and supporters who stepped up to help execute the large-scale operation. "We couldn't have done this without our incredible team and the support of our loyal patrons. This is what community is all about-coming together when it matters most."



Tavern 101's dedication to the community has earned it multiple accolades, including being voted Best Bar, Best Happy Hour, Best Hamburger, and Best Place for Beer in the 2024 Acorn Awards.



Tavern 101 encourages the community to continue supporting local heroes and those affected by the fires.



For more information about Tavern 101 or how you can contribute to relief efforts, visit https://tavern101agoura.com/ or call (818) 991-7227.



Tavern 101 Grill & Tap House, 28434 Roadside Dr, Agoura Hills, CA.



