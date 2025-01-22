News: R&B/Jazz Artist Reggie Braxton Mixes his Motown Inspired Brax-Tone Style with Erykah Badu’s ‘Next Lifetime’ Cover | CitizenWire

DETROIT, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- When you hail from the Motor City with a grandmother who sang the blues, and a cousin who was one of the original Motown Temptations, music just kind of rests in your spirit and organically becomes who you are. Pianist, singer, songwriter and producer, Reggie Braxton has aptly honed such impactful melodious roots into his Brax-Tone Records debut release, "The Brax-Tone Experience," a luxurious jazz infused, heart caressing collection of original and timeless R&B singles.



His first release, a velvety cover of Erykah Badu's "Next Lifetime," is our invitation to a project simmering with warmth and seduction. "The Brax-Tone Experience" is the ambiance of low lights, flickering candles and chilled libations with Braxton perfectly poised to make his "Brax-Tone" the only tone for romance! Production credits boast none other than Detroit's own silky, smooth serenader, J. Poww of UNV fame, alongside the Grammy nominated Chris "Buddaflywolf" Bivens, producer for Chris Brown, Tank and Kehlani, with engineering by another Detroit legend, the Grammy Award-winning Jezreel Santos, whose projects include soulful crooners Kem, Gregory Porter and Mali Music.



With Detroit heralded as the origin of some of the greatest love songs ever written, Braxton doesn't disappoint, paying respectful tribute to his hometown legacy. "The Brax-Tone Experience" is a fully immersive soundscape of passion and desire. From unforgettable covers like Michael Franks' "Lady Wants to Know" and Toto's "Georgy Porgy" to original compositions like "Just Like You," and "I Pray It's You," Braxton is serious about listeners surrendering to his melodic swag. "I Pray It's You" is currently charting on the Billboard Jazz chart and his single "Love Guarantee" peaked at 39 on the MediaBase music charts.



"'The Brax-Tone Experience' is my unique rendition of blending R&B and jazz. J. Poww's production effort, combined with the overlay of his background vocals create what I believe is a signature sound. I want my song interpretations and the stories I tell to be well received reflections of my musical heritage," offers Braxton.



Braxton's enamored offerings come from a backdrop dipped deep with home brewed fervor. His grandmother, Gladys English, was a blues singer who surrounded him with harmony and narratives that laid the initial foundation for his musical aspirations. His cousin, famed bass singer, Melvin Franklin, from Motown's legendary group, The Temptations, also inspired Braxton with confidence early on.



"I've been dedicated to nurturing the Brax-Tone aesthetic since my youth. Being raised in Detroit and having a cousin in the Temptations was major for me. Melvin's distinctive bass stylings made me feel better about my own voice. First and second tenors typically were the norm, getting all the attention and recognition, but Melvin showed me how to excel by stepping outside the lines. I have a baritone range with some falsetto capabilities, but because of my cousin, I learned to become comfortable and accepting of my own distinct gifts," expresses Braxton.



Reggie Braxton's village included piano greats Ben Jones and the late Dr. Teddy Harris, as well as sax men Bobby Barnes and Miller Brisker. He made his foray into performing on the local jazz scene with the late great Detroit guitarist Calvin Brooks. He has sharpened his skills alongside a notable sprinkling of Detroit icons, including Allan Barnes, Ray McKinney, Eileen Orr, Grayland McKinney of Straight Ahead, and the Grammy-nominated Brandon Williams. With influences that include Luther Vandross, Dionne Warwick, Michael Franks, Sarah Vaughn, Frank Sinatra, Scotty and Walter from The Whispers and Nat King Cole, Braxton adds his "Brax-Tone Experience" to a long catalog of classics.



"Here in Detroit, we are music critics by nature. Our history laid the foundation for R&B. With innumerable compositions that still stand the test of time, we take a special pride in bringing our A-game to the table. 'The Brax-Tone Experience' is a homage to my birthright, and the "Brax-Tone" will hopefully cement my own artistic vibe that music lovers will appreciate for years to come!"



Dim the lights and pour the wine as you listen to "The Brax-Tone Experience" on your favorite streaming platform. Follow Reggie Braxton on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/reggiebraxton007/ and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@reggiebraxton1392 and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/reggie.braxton.31.



Watch his "Next Lifetime" video at https://youtu.be/jOJvYGsBl08?si=keP1MJzy2qD1ql15.



