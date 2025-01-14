News: Doherty Enterprises-Owned NYC and Westchester County Applebee’s® Locations Announce 9th Annual Above and ‘BEE’yond Teacher Essay Contest | CitizenWire

Essay Contest will Recognize the Top Teachers in the 5 Boroughs of New York and Westchester County as Nominated by Their Classroom Students

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Doherty Enterprises-owned Applebee's® Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in New York City and Westchester County today announced the official start of their 9th annual Above and "BEE"yond Teacher Essay Contest. The annual essay contest recognizes top teachers - as nominated by their classroom students - rewarding teachers with a $500 sponsorship check and special end-of-year class party.



Starting today, the essay contest is open at participating Applebee's restaurants in New York's five boroughs as well as Westchester County that are owned and operated by local franchisee, Doherty Enterprises (see complete list of participating restaurants below).



One deserving teacher from each borough and Westchester County will be awarded with a $500 sponsorship check to use toward their classroom for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year, along with an end-of-year party for their current class! *



To nominate a teacher and enter the contest, students must submit an essay in-person at their local Applebee's explaining why their teacher deserves to be Applebee's "Teacher of the Year."



Elementary school students are required to nominate their teacher with a 1/2 page essay, while middle and high school students are required to write a 500-word essay on why their teacher is most deserving. As an additional incentive, students who enter an essay will also receive a free ice cream certificate** for later use.



Essay submissions are limited to one per student and will be accepted at participating Applebee's restaurants from Monday, January 6th through Sunday, March 16th, no later than 10 p.m. ET. Winners will be announced on Friday, April 18th and end-of-year parties will be thrown in June 2025. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Free-Dinner-for-Four certificates for the winning essay writer.



"We're thrilled to celebrate the launch of our ninth annual Above and 'BEE'yond Teacher Essay Contest at our NY Metro and Westchester County restaurants," said Tim Doherty, President and COO of Doherty Enterprises. "We're honored to recognize the local teachers who work so hard to educate the youth. It's truly gratifying to provide a platform where students can share the meaningful impact of their teachers make and to spotlight local community members making a difference each and every day."



Applebee's Above and "BEE"yond Teacher Essay Contest entries will be accepted at the following Applebee's locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in:



NEW YORK CITY:



* 42ND ST (Times Square)



* BROADWAY



* THROGS NECK PLAZA



* SHEEPSHEAD BAY



* GATEWAY CENTER



* ATLANTIC TERMINAL



* TRIANGLE (Brooklyn Junction)



* FRESH MEADOWS



* THE BLVD (aka New Dorp)



* BRONX TERMINAL MKT



* FORDHAM PLAZA



* ASTORIA (Long Island City)



* QUEENS CENTER



* EXPRESSWAY PLAZA



* RIVERDALE



* BED STUY



* OUTER BRIDGE CROSSING



* STATEN ISLAND MALL



WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY:



* HAWTHORNE



* NEW ROCHELLE



* EXECUTIVE BLVD (Yonkers)



* CORTLANDT (Mohegan Lake)



* CROSS COUNTY (Yonkers)



*One winner will be selected from each NYC Borough and Westchester County. Prizes are subject to change. If end-of-year parties are not viable, class parties will be replaced with two Dinner for Four certificates.



**Offer valid only at Doherty Enterprises owned and operated Applebee's® locations in NYC and Westchester County, NY. Limit one per person. May not be redeemed on day of purchase. Cannot be combined with any other offers.



Learn More: https://www.dohertyinc.com/

