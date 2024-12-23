News: Stack Sports Teams Up with Gridiron Football to Drive the Sport of Flag Football Forward | CitizenWire

Through Stack Sports’ easy-to-use Sports Connect platform, Gridiron Football leagues everywhere have access to an innovative suite of tools

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports management solutions, is excited to announce its renewed partnership with Gridiron Football, a national leader in youth non-contact football.



As part of our partnership, Sports Connect will continue to serve as a preferred registration and website provider of Gridiron Football leagues across the United States. Through Stack Sports' easy-to-use Sports Connect platform, Gridiron Football leagues everywhere have access to an innovative suite of tools that allow administrators to streamline online and mobile-first player registration processes, easily manage schedules, and improve communication channels, resulting in a more seamless experience for athletes, coaches, and parents.



Adam Abney, General Manager of Sports Connect, expressed excitement over the renewed partnership with Gridiron Football. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to make youth sports more accessible and inclusive. By providing Gridiron Football leagues with our user-friendly solutions, we're excited to empower operators to build exceptional programs and inspire young athletes of all abilities to thrive."



Key highlights of the partnership include:



* Access to Stack Sports' comprehensive ecosystem of solutions, including industry-leading registration management, robust scheduling tools, an extensive communication hub, and more.



* Access to a connected Mobile-App experience through Stack Team App and live streaming capabilities via Stack Streaming.



* Committed support from Stack Sports' team of experts, offering training and assistance to optimize Gridiron Football's platform utilization, including Sports Connect Academy, a learning management system designed to assist and educate all Sports Connect administrators.



"At Gridiron Football, we're committed to providing exceptional experiences for families and comprehensive development for athletes through non-contact football leagues, camps and tournaments", said Scott Dillon, CEO of Gridiron Football. "We're continuing our partnership with Stack Sports because it provides an efficient platform to communicate with our football community, helping us achieve those goals."



Partnering with Gridiron Football aligns with Stack Sports' mission of transforming the youth sports experience, and reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and excellence within the youth sports industry.



For more information about Stack Sports and its solutions, visit: https://sportsconnect.com. To learn more about Gridiron Football, visit: https://gridironfb.com.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports transforms the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



About Gridiron Football:



Gridiron Football is the largest independent non-contact football organization, operating 175 leagues across the country. We bring together professionally trained coaches, officials and league organizers to provide an unrivaled football experience for all boys and girls, ages 4-17. From recreational to highly competitive, our nationally recognized 5v5 flag and 7v7 football leagues, camps and tournaments help young athletes develop on-and-off the field. For more information, visit https://gridironfb.com/.



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

