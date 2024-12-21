News: McMinnville Welcomes a New Scientology Mission to Its Thriving Community | CitizenWire

A new Church of Scientology Mission celebrates its inauguration in Oregon's heartland

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Surrounded by rolling vineyards and fertile farmland, McMinnville is a hidden gem in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley. Founded in 1856 by pioneers traveling west on the Oregon Trail, the city grew alongside the expansion of the region, which rapidly became an important hub for farming and lumber. McMinnville's historic downtown brings its pioneer roots to life with brick-lined streets and vintage signs. Wine-tasting rooms, art galleries, trendy restaurants, and a host of festivals beckon visitors to enjoy the town's unique charm, while residents cherish it as a perfect place to raise a family. And right downtown, the new Scientology Ideal Mission of McMinnville held its Grand Opening - one of the record number of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened in 2024.



Scientology Missions form the vanguard of the Scientology religion, providing the full array of basic and introductory Scientology services and Scientology auditing (spiritual counseling). And the new Scientology Mission of McMinnville is designed to serve as the physical embodiment of Scientology technology in helping all to attain spiritual freedom.



McMinnville's friendly and welcoming spirit marked the afternoon when community leaders and special guests joined Scientologists from throughout the region to welcome the Grand Opening of the Church of Scientology Mission of McMinnville.



Mission Director Ms. Jade Milner welcomed those gathered for this special occasion. "It is truly my immense honor to be here as your Master of Ceremonies on this landmark day in McMinnville," she said. She shared Letters of Recognition welcoming the new Church to McMinnville from the Yamhill County Commissioner and the Inter-Faith Peace and Action Collaborative.



"When you look around, you can see why the Willamette Valley is named one of the 10 most beautiful places on the planet. This is a true community, which Scientologists have been part of for as many as five decades. So, it is now my supreme pleasure to say: Welcome to the Grand Opening of your new Ideal Scientology Mission for McMinnville."



Joining Ms. Milner at the podium for the Grand Opening celebration were Mr. John Olson, President of the McMinnville Chamber of Commerce; Ms. Susan Milano, President of Soroptimist International of McMinnville; Mr. Lionel Irving, founder of the Love is Stronger nonprofit of Portland, Oregon; and Mission Founder Ms. Devin Weber.



Ascending the stage to welcome the Mission to the community, Mr. Olson described McMinnville as a town built on relationships, partnerships, and community spirit. "Here, we don't just live alongside each other, we show up for one another, working together to make this city better for all. I am thrilled to welcome this new Mission that shares in that spirit and is ready to join hands with us contributing to our future. I am tremendously excited that inside these doors is a place to overcome challenges, find solutions, and build better lives."



Susan Milano, President of Soroptimist International of McMinnville, spoke of collaboration. "I am here to welcome the new Church of Scientology Mission of McMinnville. I've come to appreciate that we share common goals in breaking down barriers that stand in the way of individuals achieving their fullest potential. I recently learned of your Youth for Human Rights program, which educates young people about their most basic human rights and empowers them to advocate for these rights in their own lives, and for the lives of others in their communities. This sense of community is part of what makes McMinnville so special. Together, we can elevate each other and create a brighter, more inclusive future for all."



"Congratulations on this remarkable new Mission here in McMinnville," said Mr. Lionel Irving, Executive Director of Love is Stronger nonprofit in Portland, Oregon. "I went through my own struggles, made some mistakes, and ended up in prison. I didn't have anyone to guide me toward better choices back then. Since 2017, after my release, I've been running 'Love is Stronger,' a program that reaches out to people in need." He spoke of the importance of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. "I realized how powerful these materials could be for the members of my youth group. They not only use these materials but also share them with their families and friends. They face their challenges differently now; they know they have tools to rely on-a real roadmap to get them on the right path. I know this beautiful community will experience the same transformation that we've seen in Portland."



Visitors to the McMinnville Mission are welcome to tour the Public Information Display, featuring multimedia presentations of the basic beliefs and practices of Dianetics and Scientology as well as the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard.



As an Ideal Church of Scientology Mission, McMinnville is equipped with every facility needed to provide the full array of introductory Scientology services. These include the popular Life Improvement Courses through which anyone may find workable solutions to common challenges of everyday life-such as how to improve a marriage, successfully raise children, increase personal motivation, and set and achieve goals.



The new Mission also offers seminars on a wide range of topics, including personal efficiency. The Hubbard Dianetics Seminar is based on Mr. Hubbard's watershed work Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, the bestselling book that reveals the source of one's nightmares, unreasonable fears and irrational behavior-the reactive mind-and how to conquer it.



Additionally, the Mission provides spiritual counseling, known as auditing, and the Purification Program, developed by Mr. Hubbard to free individuals from the mental and spiritual damage caused by drugs and toxins.



The grand opening of the Ideal Scientology Mission of McMinnville contributed to the record-breaking rollout of new Ideal Scientology Missions opened around the globe in 2024. From Quito, Ecuador, at the geographic center of the globe; to the timeless blend of alpine charm and Renaissance splendor of Bergamo, Italy; back-to-back openings in Taiwan in the city of Chiayi, the gateway to the nation's cultural heritage, and the bustling metropolis of Taichung; the dynamic community of Santo André in São Paulo's metropolitan region; and finally, Japan's thriving port city of Osaka. Many more Ideal Scientology Missions are planned across North and South America, Europe and Asia in the coming year.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. Mr. David Miscavige is the Scientology religion's ecclesiastical leader. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://mcminnville.scientologymissions.org/



https://www.scientology.tv



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/_Sw2J7NH6J4?si=pveRZ3dqc2tnx1Br



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.