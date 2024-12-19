News: Iowa Author Launches New Women’s Romance-Suspense Novel, ‘I’ll Call You Mine’ | CitizenWire

DES MOINES, Iowa /CitizenWire/ -- Romance and suspense novelist Sharon L. Clark ushers in a new series just in time for holiday book shoppers. On December 3, 2024, "I'll Call You Mine" (ISBN: 979-8886533033), the first in Clark's Enderlin Calling series hit bookshelves and is already making a buzz in the romance, workplace romance, and suspense novel categories on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major book outlets. Clark's debut release via Satin Romance Imprint from Melange Books, LLC, is available in paperback print and eBook formats through your favorite book retailers.



ABOUT "I'LL CALL YOU MINE"



When Katie Parker flees San Francisco for her small Midwestern hometown, she expects to leave behind an obsessed admirer. Being back in her family home gives her a sense of safety, her new job gives her purpose...and her coworker Ben Collins lights a spark she's been missing for far too long.



For Ben, life in Enderlin is quiet and peaceful, his biggest concern the ex-fiancée who keeps turning up like a bad penny. That is, until he literally bumps into a curvy brunette with stunning blue eyes and something to prove. Parker is a complication he doesn't want or need; so why can't he get her out of his head?



Katie settles into her new life, reconnecting with family and friends and falling for Ben's easy charm a little more every day. But her attempt to escape seems to have made the stalker bolder, and his love letters quickly escalate to threats she can't ignore.



When the mounting danger crosses the point of no return, Katie is left shocked, terrified - and utterly alone. But she knows one thing for certain; if she wants to get back to Ben and everyone she loves, she's in for the fight of her life.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR, SHARON L. CLARK:



Sharon L. Clark is a romantic suspense author hailing from Des Moines, Iowa, where she never outgrew her enormous imagination and continues to feed both her hopeless-romantic heart and her villain-wannabe brain.



An avid reader from a very young age, Sharon still enjoys living vicariously through the heroines in adventure novels, falling in love again and again through romances, and getting the tar scared out of her now and again. After attending the University of Northern Iowa Sharon met her husband, Andrew, and together they have raised three pretty cool humans and a handful of dogs.



It wasn't until she was nearly an empty-nester that she allowed herself to explore the stories running around inside her head. decided to focus on letting other people see what goes on inside her head: the good, the bad, and the bizarre.



"I'll Call You Mine" is her debut novel, but you can check out her short stories and other musings on her website at https://SharonLClark.com/ or see what she's up to on her other social channels:



FB: https://www.facebook.com/SharonLClarkAuthor/



X: https://x.com/sharclark36



IG: https://www.instagram.com/sharclark40



SUMMARY:



Title: "I'll Call You Mine"



Released: December 3, 2024



Author: Sharon L. Clark



ISBN: 979-8-88653-303-3 Print



ISBN: 979-8-88653-304-0 eBook



Amazon: https://a.co/d/iiijkRO



Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ill-call-you-mine-sharon-l-clark/1146566104?ean=9798886533033



Learn more: https://sharonlclark.com/



Learn More: https://SharonLClark.com/

