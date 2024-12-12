News: Honoring a Legacy of Excellence Philanthropist Sandra J. Evers-Manly Establishes The Dr. John Brooks Slaughter NSBE Endowed Fund | CitizenWire

Illuminating the Path of an extraordinary scholar who proved that excellence knows no color, no limit, and no boundary

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Sandra Evers-Manly, a visionary champion of untold stories, cultural empowerment and educational opportunity, has established the Dr. John Brooks Slaughter NSBE Fund at the University of Southern California's Viterbi School of Engineering, continuing her lifelong mission of breaking barriers and illuminating extraordinary legacies, the BHERC announced today.



A multifaceted leader with a singular purpose, Evers-Manly has consistently uses her platform to foster content creation and to uncover, promote, restore and celebrate African American narratives. As President and Founder of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC), she has been instrumental in expanding diversity and representation in the entertainment industry. Her work extends far beyond documentation-she breathes life into neglected histories, transforming historic silence into powerful testimony.



The newly established endowment honors Dr. John Brooks Slaughter, a pioneering leader who was the first African American Director of the National Science Foundation and the first Black Engineer of the Year.



"Dr. Slaughter showed us that excellence knows no boundaries," Evers-Manly stated. "Through this fund, his spirit of innovation and mentorship will continue to inspire future generations of engineers and scientists."



This year has already marked significant achievements for Evers-Manly. She was recently lauded by the Secretary of the Navy for her pivotal role in seeking justice for the sailors of the Port Chicago disaster-a testament to her unwavering commitment to historical truth and racial reconciliation. Additionally, she established the groundbreaking Charity Adams Earley Endowment at Wilberforce University, further strengthening her reputation as a transformative philanthropist.



The Dr. John Brooks Slaughter NSBE Fund will support various programs for the National Society of Black Engineers, including the John Brooks Slaughter NSBE Gala at USC Viterbi. More than a monetary contribution, the endowment represents a living testament to Dr. Slaughter's dedication to creating opportunities for Black and other diverse engineers and scientists.



An Emmy-winning executive producer and compelling author, Evers-Manly continues to expand her impact. She is the author of the children's book "Raised Up By Mrs. And her L's" and has two additional children's books set for publication in March 2025. Her work consistently bridges historical heroism with educational opportunity.



"Each story I uncover, each hero I celebrate becomes a bridge connecting past courage to present inspiration," Evers-Manly explained. As a relentless guardian of African American narratives, she has dedicated her life to illuminating extraordinary stories of unsung heroes, particularly those whose contributions were hidden in the shadows of history.



The establishment of the Dr. John Brooks Slaughter NSBE Fund represents yet another milestone in Evers-Manly's ongoing mission to reshape narratives, break barriers, and create pathways to success for ambitious students.



About Dr. John Brooks Slaughter:



Dr. John Brooks Slaughter was a groundbreaking academic and administrative leader who shattered many racial barriers in higher education and science. A pioneering figure, he became the first African American Director of the National Science Foundation, the first Black president of Occidental College, and the first Black chancellor of the University of Maryland. Throughout his distinguished career, he served as a board member of Northrop Grumman, NACME President, Professor Emeritus of Education and Electrical and Computer Engineering at the USC Rossier School of Education, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of diversity, consistently championing inclusivity and excellence in STEM fields.



Appointed by President Jimmy Carter to lead the National Science Foundation, Dr. Slaughter was recognized with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring in 2015. In 2010, he joined USC Viterbi School of Engineering as a distinguished professor, continuing his lifelong commitment to education and scientific advancement. Laying a foundation that would transform and illuminate a path to excellence and example of how to move beyond adversity. In 2015 he would inspire 250 universities to pursue an increase in engineering representation by increasing their diversity programs. A fete that earned Viterbi the ASEE President's award in 2017.



In high school, despite strong grades, his high school counselor suggested trade school over engineering school. Undeterred, Slaughter earned degrees in electrical engineering, including a Ph.D. in engineering sciences from the University of California, San Diego.



Beyond his remarkable professional achievements, Dr. Slaughter was beloved as a dedicated husband, father, and friend-an interactive and engaged mentor who inspired generations of scholars and scientists to pursue their dreams without limitations.



About Sandra Evers-Manly:



A trailblazing activist with the heart of a storyteller and the precision of a historian, Sandra Evers-Manly has transformed how we understand and celebrate African American contributions across multiple domains-from entertainment and education to scientific achievement and historical preservation.



About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center:



Founded in 1996, by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black representation in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.



LEARN MORE: https://bherc.org/

