News: Glancy Wine Education Foundation wraps Auction 2024 Seeking Pledges for Giving Tuesday December 3rd | CitizenWire

Supporting Diversity Through Granting Wine Education Scholarships

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) raised $49,247 at its recent online silent auction, with lively bidding from hundreds of participants around the United States. Proceeds from the auction help provide scholarships to wine & hospitality professionals from diverse communities demonstrating financial need. This year's auction was marked by the highest number of bids (299 bids) and largest number of bidders in the event's history (154), with the second highest total funds raised in the history of the foundation.



High ticket items included a weekend for four at Keller Estate in the Petaluma Gap, the family-owned winery of GWEF's President Ana Keller, which was so popular, it was offered twice by the Kellers, and an Oceania cruise coordinated through the San Francisco Wine School. Verticals and large format bottles helped contribute to healthy bidding throughout the weeklong bidding window. Funds raised will go directly towards scholarships, which average $1400 per student. GWEF operates at a very low administration fee level of 9% due to an all-volunteer board. In its four years of existence, the Foundation has granted 204 scholarships totaling $299,695.



The 2024 calendar year featured several highlights for the foundation. Several new board members were added to the diverse team that voluntarily serves. A partnership with the Association of African American Vintners was announced in November, and agreements to expand the geography of students GWEF serves were put in place to be announced formally in early 2025.



This year, for #GivingTuesday2024, the foundation is seeking additional support for its endeavors. There are a few ways to give, whether through corporate sponsorships at various levels, or individual donations. Please consider supporting the cause.



About The Glancy Wine Education Foundation:



Established in 2020, The Glancy Wine Education Foundation (GWEF) is a registered a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting underserved and minority communities with scholarships to further their professional wine education, increase diversity, and raise earning power. GWEF has a four star rating from Charity Navigator and a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid. Find out more at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.



Professionals in need of financial aid are encouraged to apply for scholarships year-round at GlancyWineEducationFoundation.Org.



For information, images or interviews, please contact board member Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET at kimberly@glancywineeducationfoundation.org or 415-701-WINE (9463).

Learn More: https://www.glancywineeducationfoundation.org/

