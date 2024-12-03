News: Church of Scientology Food Drive Makes Thanksgiving Special for 300 Local Families | CitizenWire

In its continued support of those experiencing food insecurity, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles helps launch the holidays with its 4th Annual Turkey Drive

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The bright yellow tents of the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Los Angeles had something special at their weekly food drive on the Saturday before Thanksgiving: 300 turkeys for local families.



The economic impact of the pandemic in 2020 marked the beginning of widespread unemployment and financial hardship. Although lockdowns have been over for several years, and many people have regained or found new employment, food insecurity remains a growing concern.



A 2023 study by USC Dornsife Public Exchange revealed that nearly one-third of Los Angeles County residents experience food insecurity. According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, more than half of the parents surveyed in May 2024 reported difficulty accessing food, particularly as pandemic-era benefits phased out. It also reported that L.A. County has more food-insecure children than any other county in the U.S.



In response to this urgent need, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles began providing a weekly food drive in 2020 and has continued to offer this service, helping hundreds of families each week.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.



A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



Their motto is no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."



For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life and the documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 or at www.Scientology.tv.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology-losangeles.org



VIDEO:



https://youtu.be/B0xMnowNCYo?si=DDYMrYdRbb-XAG-1



https://www.scientology.tv/watch/series/inside-scientology/inside-a-church.html



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.