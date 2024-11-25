News: Honoring Paula Gallant: New Book Advocates for Change and Raises Awareness on Violence Against Women | CitizenWire

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia /CitizenWire/ -- Lynn Gallant Blackburn's powerful new book, "For the Love of My Sister" (ISBN: 978-1779620699; Nov. 25, 2024), is now available through Tellwell Publishing. . Author Lynn Gallant Blackburn seeks to honor the memory of her sister Paula Gallant, who was tragically murdered through domestic violence in 2005.



Through her writing, Lynn channels a message of hope and perseverance while advocating for legislative changes to support victims of intimate partner violence.



This deeply personal work serves as a tribute to Paula's life, and with support from Connect Women's Centres of Nova Scotia, aims to raise awareness about the systemic issues surrounding gender-based violence and the need for meaningful reforms. The book, a raw and heartfelt account, draws from Lynn's experience navigating through profound grief, and transforming it, into a call to action.



The narrative celebrates Paula's legacy of love, resilience, and appreciation for life, while also addressing the ongoing impact of her tragic loss. It offers comfort and insight to other victims and families facing similar circumstances, reminding them that they are not alone in their struggles.



The author is committed to using Paula's legacy as a platform to drive education and policy changes that will help make communities safer. Gender based Violence is everyone's issue. The lessons Lynn has learned through her journey drove much needed change, but even after twenty years, there is more work to do at all levels of government and non-government organizations. We need better and faster change to support victims and survivors, their families, front line workers and organizations that work to end the endemic levels of gender-based violence in society.



"This book isn't just about sharing Paula's story; it's about challenging the system status quo and preventing other families from experiencing the same devastating loss," said Lynn Gallant Blackburn.



A percentage of the proceeds from the book will go to charities that support women who have experienced violence.



About Connect Women's Centres of Nova Scotia:



Connect Women's Centres of Nova Scotia support initiatives aimed at preventing violence and promoting safety for women and children across the province. Their mission aligns with Paula Gallant's legacy by providing support, resources and advocacy to empower women and communities to take action against gender-based violence.



For more information about the book and its mission, please visit: https://womenconnect.ca/.



SUMMARY:



Author: Lynn Gallant Blackburn



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://womenconnect.ca/



Genre: Biography. Memoir



Released: November 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779620699



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca/ )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

