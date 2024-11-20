News: NY Mental Health Center Launches: Providing Elite Teletherapy Services for New York Residents | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- NY Mental Health Center, a new teletherapy practice offering exceptional mental health care to residents across New York State, is proud to announce its launch. Operating through a collaboration between NY Mental Health Center, the Managed Service Organization (MSO), and Epstein Psychology Services PLLC, the practice will deliver unparalleled access to care through a team of 10 highly experienced, PhD-level psychologists.



The NY Mental Health Center was created with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality mental health care to individuals and families across New York. By accepting major insurance plans, including Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Center ensures that financial barriers do not stand in the way of receiving elite mental health care.



"We are proud to launch with a team of psychologists who represent the best in their field," said Corry Prohens, Founder and Practice Director of NY Mental Health Center. "This team of clinicians has the experience, compassion, and expertise necessary to meet the diverse mental health needs of our clients. We are committed to making high-quality care accessible to all New Yorkers, no matter where they live or what challenges they face in accessing therapy."



By operating exclusively through teletherapy, NY Mental Health Center eliminates logistical barriers to care. From the comfort of their homes, clients can connect with licensed psychologists who specialize in treating a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma, and more. Teletherapy offers the convenience of flexible scheduling and removes the need for commuting, making it easier than ever for busy professionals, parents, and individuals in rural areas to prioritize their mental health.



The structure of the practice is designed to optimize clinical excellence and operational efficiency. NY Mental Health Center serves as the administrative backbone, coordinating marketing, HR services, operations, finance and client services, while Epstein Psychology Services PLLC employs the clinicians, handles billing, and ensures compliance with clinical and ethical standards.



Dr. Dan Epstein, CEO of Epstein Psychology Services PLLC, expressed his excitement about leading the clinical operations of this groundbreaking practice. "I am honored to enable this team of elite psychologists to practice under my guidance. Their commitment to excellence and client-centered care is unmatched, and I am confident that together, we will make a meaningful impact on mental health access in New York."



NY Mental Health Center's mission is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality mental health care. By combining the expertise of their psychologists with teletherapy's convenience and insurance accessibility, the Center seeks to break down barriers and redefine what is possible in mental health care delivery.



For more information about NY Mental Health Center and its services, visit https://www.NYMentalHealthCenter.com/.



About NY Mental Health Center:



NY Mental Health Center is a teletherapy practice serving residents across New York State. With a team of highly skilled PhD-level psychologists, the Center provides accessible, high-quality mental health care to clients through telehealth appointments. The group provides psychology services exclusively through Epstein Psychology Services PLLC. The practice is committed to improving access to elite mental health care through innovative teletherapy solutions and commercial insurance acceptance.



Learn More: https://www.NYMentalHealthCenter.com/

