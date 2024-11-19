News: October 2024 Industrial Reports Shows Steady Flow of New Manufacturing Facility Construction Projects with 170 New Projects in North America | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Industrial SalesLeads has released its October 2024 report on planned capital project spending in the North American industrial sector, identifying 170 new projects, including new plant constructions. The report shows a minor 1% dip in industrial project activity from September and a 6% year-to-date decline compared to 2023. Compiled by Industrial SalesLeads' experienced research team, the data underscores current investment trends and changes in the industrial landscape.



The following are selected highlights on new Industrial plant construction news.



INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING - BY PROJECT TYPE

- Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 42 New Projects

- Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 83 New Projects

- Processing Facilities - 50 New Projects

- Laboratory Facilities - 5 New Projects



INDUSTRIAL - BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

- California - 12

- Pennsylvania - 11

- Texas - 11

- Illinois - 9

- Indiana - 8

- Michigan - 8

- New York - 8

- Florida - 7

- Alabama - 6

- Georgia - 6



LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT



During the month of October 2024, our research team identified 24 new Industrial Plant construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.



One of the largest projects is owned by Johnson and Johnson, a pharmaceutical company. The company is planning to invest $2B for the construction of a processing camps in Wilson, NC. The company is expected to start in Spring 2025.



TOP 10 TRACKED NEW INDUSTRIAL PROJECTS



KANSAS:

Electric utility service provider is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of two natural gas combined cycle-fired power plants in CONWAY SPRINGS, KS and YODER, KS. They are currently seeking approval for the projects. Completion is slated for 2029 and 2030 respectively.



NORTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of a processing campus in WILSON, NC. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2025.



ONTARIO:

Mining company is planning to invest $1.3 billion for the construction of a lithium recycling facility in THUNDER BAY, ON. Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion slated for 2028.



NEVADA:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a 1.2 million sf manufacturing facility in RENO, NV. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2025.



PENNSYLVANIA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $800 million for the construction of 2 processing facilities on their campus in MARIETTA, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2024, with completion slated for late 2028.



INDIANA:

Food and industrial ingredients mfr. is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a processing facility in LAFAYETTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



MICHIGAN:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $325 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility on their manufacturing campus in HEMLOCK, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.



FLORIDA:

Commercial airline is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 354,000 sf warehouse, maintenance, and office complex in ORLANDO, FL. The project includes the renovation of their existing hangar at the site. They will consolidate their regional operations upon completion.



MASSACHUSETTS:

Municipality is planning to invest $248 million for the construction of a wastewater treatment plant on Theophilus F. Smith Rd. in DENNIS, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in multiple phases.



NEW JERSEY:

Fruit juice mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a 200,000 sf processing facility in SEABROOK, NJ. Construction is expected to start in early 2025. They will relocate their operations in phases starting in early 2026, with completion slated for early 2027.



