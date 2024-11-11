News: Fineshare New Upgrade Announced: Easily Generate Ideal AI Voices and Songs in Various Styles | CitizenWire

The vast AI voice library contains 2000+ resources across 149+ languages for diverse creation

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Fineshare has continued its way on the path of innovation since the foundation, and released various voices solutions to satisfy diverse creation needs. After the long exploration in AI voice field, Fineshare successfully evolved into an online all-in-one AI voice generator. Fineshare AI voice generator is capable of reproducing tones and intonations in human voices with high fidelity, whether it's speaking or singing. It's meant to break down language and communication barriers, ushering in a whole new era of digital interaction.



Fineshare's versatile AI voice cloning is able to generate lifelike natural human voices quickly, and allows users to create unique AI voice models of different styles and languages in just one minute with a low cost of $1. The AI voice models not only available for Text to Speech and Voice Changer, but can also be applied in features like generating AI Song Covers, promising a more diverse creation experience.



In addition, Fineshare has also released a comprehensive AI Voiceover solution that enables users to create professional voiceovers with ease. This solution simplifies the creation workflow, and also greatly saves time and cost during the process, allowing every creator to quickly acquire the ideal voiceover.



Besides creating AI voiceovers from scratch, Fineshare helps change voices in audio files too, making them closer to users' preference. The vast AI voice library contains 2000+ resources across 149+ languages for diverse creation, users can find any voice to their liking here. No matter what style or language for an AI voice are required, Fineshare can always meet the needs, bringing unlimited possibilities to the creation. Moreover, for streamers and gamers, Fineshare also provides features like real-time AI voice changer to dramatically enhance streaming and gaming sessions.



"AI voice is changing people's digital interaction and how people interact with devices, we are building a platform that offers the best AI voices for everyone's need, enhancing their ways of life and work," Co-founder of Fineshare, Jared says. "We aim to simplify creations of AI voice and audio, making them accessible to everyone. Whether it's for entertainment or commercial purposes, Fineshare always has powerful, flexible, and personalized AI voices for you."



Top Products of Fineshare:



1. FineVoice: AI voiceover studio that requires no expensive equipment and professional crew. Easily create high-quality voiceovers with favored voices in a personalized way.



2. VoiceTrans: Real-time AI voice changer integrated with comprehensive soundboards, enhancing online communication on both desktop and mobile.



3. Singify: AI song cover generator that converts original song into any AI voice in only 3 simple steps.



Compatibility and Pricing:



Fineshare is available on Desktop, Mobile, and Web, offering both Free Plan and Paid Plan.



