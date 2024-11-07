News: L. Ron Hubbard’s Wisdom Unites Mexico’s Indigenous People, Brings Hope | CitizenWire

Indigenous leaders gathered at the Church of Scientology Del Valle to honor Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for his 'vision, wisdom and unwavering dedication to humanity'

MEXICO CITY, Mexico /CitizenWire/ -- In a ceremony at the new Ideal Church of Scientology in Del Valle, Mexico, the National Indigenous Governor and the president of the National Council of Indigenous People and Afro-Americans recognized Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for inspiring unity among the leaders of Mexico's Indigenous people.



From the rooftop of the Ideal Scientology Organization of Del Valle, overlooking the broad vista of Mexico City, Indigenous leaders presented a proclamation to Church executives to honor Mr. Hubbard, whose "vision, wisdom and tireless efforts" have left "an indelible mark on the field of self-knowledge."



They presented Mr. Hubbard with the title "Great Spiritual Guide" in their conviction that his teachings provide the tools to better the lives and futures of the 14 million Indigenous men, women and children these leaders serve.



Indigenous community leaders in Mexico hold significant social, cultural, and political influence. They speak for their communities and advocate for Indigenous rights, land, and cultural preservation. In some states, such as Oaxaca, hundreds of municipalities are governed by this system rather than federal or state law.



Nonetheless, despite the power they have wielded for many years, these two Indigenous organizations were mired in conflicts. Dissension prevented the consensus and cooperation needed to accomplish their goals. The turning point was the day they were introduced to the spiritual technology of L. Ron Hubbard. By studying the Tools for Life, the free online courses based on the Scientology Handbook, they not only resolved longstanding conflicts and strife that drove them apart but were also empowered with new organizational skills, enabling them to better serve the Indigenous people of the country.



The day after this presentation, in the valley of the Teotihuacan pyramids, a sacred space in the capital of the Aztec empire, a priest of the ancient religion sanctified a ritual headdress and "Baton of Command" for Mr. Hubbard. The headdress, called a quetzalcopilli, is a symbol of spiritual authority. It is worn only by an eagle knight, one who leads the people-not in the field of battle but in their search for surpassing wisdom. The baton signifies the power to guide and command. The priest presented these spiritual artifacts to an executive of the Scientology Church to hold in trust for L. Ron Hubbard.



The Church of Scientology of Del Valle is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in March 2024 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. In inaugurating the new Church, Mr. Miscavige told the thousands gathered for the celebration that "the very essence and life force of an Ideal Org is, as our Founder envisioned, an activity where people came to achieve freedom and where they had confidence they would attain it."



It is in exactly that spirit that the Church celebrates its partnership with Indigenous leaders and all that this collaboration represents for the spiritual freedom of the First People of Mexico.



