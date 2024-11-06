News: New Book ‘Pain Remixed’ reaches #1 on Amazon as a Powerful Guide to Overcoming Trauma and Finding Hope | CitizenWire

This book is a must-read for anyone looking for practical mental health advice or inspiration in overcoming life’s toughest challenges

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- Joe Lyons-Rising, co-owner and chief empathy officer of Data Gives Back Inc., releases "Pain Remixed: Navigating Life with Trauma, Grief, Depression and Anxiety" (ISBN: 978-1779622167; November 2024; Tellwell Publishing). "Pain Remixed" is a deeply personal and inspiring account of his journey through trauma, grief, and mental health struggles. Through heartfelt storytelling and practical advice, Lyons-Rising offers readers not just hope but actionable steps to reclaim happiness in the face of adversity.



The book has already become a #1 bestseller on several Amazon charts and even topped the "Mover & Shaker" list across all Amazon books in Canada!



In "Pain Remixed," Lyons-Rising draws from his own experiences of losing both of his biological parents to suicide during his childhood, along with the challenges of coping with depression and anxiety. His story is a beacon of resilience, offering mental health insights and coping strategies to help others navigate their own challenges with trauma, grief, and mental health. By sharing his personal path to healing, Lyons-Rising aims to inspire readers to confront their struggles and find their own path to peace.



As a longtime volunteer grief ambassador with the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children, Lyons-Rising is dedicated to helping others through their grief journeys. His company, Data Gives Back Inc., donates 25% of its revenue to Seasons Centre, a reflection of his commitment to supporting those dealing with loss.



Speaking on the release of "Pain Remixed," Lyons-Rising said, "I hope my story shows people that even in the darkest moments, there is a way forward. Healing is possible, and together we can create communities of support and empathy."



This book is a must-read for anyone looking for practical mental health advice or inspiration in overcoming life's toughest challenges. "Pain Remixed" is available now on Amazon and all major online retailers.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Joe Lyons-Rising



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://painremixed.ca/



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/9YhZvHu



Genre: Self-Help



Released: November 19, 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779622167



Publisher: Tellwell ( https://tellwell.ca )



Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

