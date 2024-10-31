HitPaw Video Enhancer Rebrands as HitPaw VikPea: Major Update for Your Ultimate Video Enhancer Solution : National News

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — HitPaw, a leading software company, is excited to announce the rebranding of HitPaw Video Enhancer to HitPaw VikPea! This major update introduces advanced features that will empower you to create professional-looking videos with ease. Whether you’re new to video upscaling or an experienced creator, HitPaw VikPea is your ultimate solution for transforming blurry videos!



Image caption: HitPaw VikPea V3.6.1 New Release.

WHAT’S NEW!

Video Quality Repair Model

The new video enhancement model efficiently removes noise, balances clarity, reproduces details, and restores high-definition images, perfectly enhancing low-quality videos to achieve rapid and superior image quality improvement.

Cloud Preview for Lower-End Computers

This version introduces a cloud preview feature, allowing users with less powerful computers to preview their videos more quickly and efficiently.

Optimized Cloud Acceleration

Cloud processing has been significantly accelerated in this version, supporting more models and ensuring faster performance.

WHAT’S IMPORTANT!

Video Enhancer

HitPaw VikPea not only offers the latest video detail enhancement features but also includes several specialized enhancement models, such as Video Quality Repair Model, Face Model, General Denoise Model, Animation Model, Colorize Model, Color Enhancement Model, Frame Rate Enhancement Model, Stabilize Model, and Low-light Enhancement Model. Each model provides targeted optimization effects to meet various video enhancement needs, delivering a comprehensive solution for achieving perfect video quality.

AI Background Removal

The AI Background Removal feature simplifies the process of removing cluttered backgrounds from videos with a single click, preserving clear images of subjects. This tool is especially useful for e-commerce, as it removes distracting backgrounds to maintain a clean and professional appearance of products. It also supports background blurring and canvas color changes, ensuring that the focus remains on the item being showcased. With just a simple click, you can quickly replace or remove video backgrounds, making your product listings stand out and look more appealing to potential customers.

Watermark Removal

The Watermark Removal feature is designed specifically for removing static watermarks from videos. Users simply need to draw a box around the watermark area, and the system will automatically process and remove the watermark with just one click, offering a simple and efficient solution.

Video Repair

HitPaw VikPea also includes a Video Repair function. This function allows users to repair videos that have been damaged or corrupted due to various reasons, such as file transfer errors or faulty USB cable.

More Formats Supported

With this new version, HitPaw VikPea now supports exporting in more formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, MKV, M4V, and GIF, catering to a wider range of user needs.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with both Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 and available on iOS and Android. Users can try out the new features by downloading the free trial version, or purchase the full package starts from $42.99/month.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company that enters the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core characteristics. It offers professional video, image, and audio editing and enhancement services for diverse users, catering to both everyday and specialized needs. HitPaw provides emerging and powerful features for creative video production.

