Trailblazers Honored for Protecting the Environment, Human Rights and Inspiring Youth : National News

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California Safe Schools (CSS) a non-profit organization was born of a near-tragic incident involving a six-year-old student in the Los Angeles Unified School District, who, along with his classmates, was accidentally sprayed with a hazardous pesticide by a school gardener in a hazmat suit, as they arrived at school. When the cloud of chemicals enveloped them, one child had a severe asthma attack and had to be taken for medical treatment by his mother.



Image caption: California Safe Schools (CSS).

Although he recovered, he wanted to be assured that nothing like this would ever happen to him or other children again. His mother’s unwavering commitment to protecting children led to the founding of CSS, which has continued to ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of children, teachers and staff through a pesticide policy known as Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

Today, 26 years later, CSS has become a celebrated coalition dedicated to children’s environmental health and environmental justice, renowned for spearheading the most protective pesticide policy in the nation for K-12 schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District. The success of the policy led to California legislation, The Healthy Schools Act and AB405 (Montanez) sponsored by California Safe Schools, which prohibits experimental, conditional use, and phased out pesticide products from being used on all California k-12 public school campuses.

On October 9th 2024 CSS hosted its 26th Annual ‘Your Life Is Now’ Forum at the California Endowment in historic downtown Los Angeles. This vibrant gathering of more than 200 guests celebrated the dedication of environmental and community leaders while creating invaluable networking opportunities between regulatory and enforcement agencies, students, teachers, environmentalists, offices of elected officials, and community members.

A standout moment was the presentation of the prestigious “Champion for Change” Award to Ed Begley Jr., honoring his decades-long commitment to environmental sustainability and his role as a pioneering advocate for green living.

The inspirational keynote address was delivered by Jacqueline Hamilton, Senior Advisor to City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Services.

“The California Safe School’s event empowered our students to believe they have a place at the table with adults to address community environmental issues. The intentional interaction provided an atmosphere where our students were less spectators and more thought partners. Investing in youth this way only grows possibilities for positive change and a better future. This is what exceptional education is all about,” said Brian Boyle, Teacher at the Huntington Park Institute of Applied Medicine.

The Forum also featured “Hero Awards,” recognizing the outstanding contributions of exemplary leaders:

Rachel Greene — Assistant Head Deputy in the Sex Crimes Division of the LA County District Attorney’s Office, for her unwavering commitment to children’s advocacy.

— Assistant Head Deputy in the Sex Crimes Division of the LA County District Attorney’s Office, for her unwavering commitment to children’s advocacy. Maria Hall — Civil Rights Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium, for her decades of advocacy for unrepresented communities.

— Civil Rights Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium, for her decades of advocacy for unrepresented communities. Warren Hawkins — Manager of the Community Outreach & Enforcement Section at the California Air Resources Board (CARB), for his steadfast support and leadership.

— Manager of the Community Outreach & Enforcement Section at the California Air Resources Board (CARB), for his steadfast support and leadership. Leticia Ordaz — Television News Anchor, Publisher, Award Winning -Bilingual children’s book author, for her significant contributions worldwide as a children’s literacy ambassador with Cielito Lindo Books.

— Television News Anchor, Publisher, Award Winning -Bilingual children’s book author, for her significant contributions worldwide as a children’s literacy ambassador with Cielito Lindo Books. Michael Mendez — Regional Water Board Member, UC Irvine Professor and author, for his impactful work in water conservation and education.

In recognition of youth achievements, “Impact Awards” were presented to exceptional students:

Isabel Portillo Abrego , 3rd Grade at 24th Street Elementary School, honored for her contributions to the Garden School Foundation program.

, 3rd Grade at 24th Street Elementary School, honored for her contributions to the Garden School Foundation program. Yuxin Guan , Senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, honored for her advocacy and mentorship of children, and Editor-in-Chief of The Railsplitter, the school newspaper.

, Senior at Abraham Lincoln High School, honored for her advocacy and mentorship of children, and Editor-in-Chief of The Railsplitter, the school newspaper. Allanah Mouton, Senior at California State University at age 16, honored for her academic excellence and aspirations to use her knowledge to address environmental challenges.

Certificates of achievement were presented by distinguished Los Angeles government officials, including:

Clayton Heard , Senior Field Representative, Office of Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal

, Senior Field Representative, Office of Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal Joel Torrez Jr., Environmental Health Deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn

Environmental Health Deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn Ben Feldman, J.D., Transportation & Economic Mobility Deputy, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis

Transportation & Economic Mobility Deputy, Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Walker King, Deputy District Director for Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman

“California Safe Schools’ dedication to our students, school staff and wider community is greatly appreciated. Congratulations to all the awardees, and Champion for Change, Ed Begley Jr.,” said Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal.

Panel discussions featured insightful career experiences from speakers including Maria Hall — Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium; Warren Hawkins, Manager of the Community Outreach & Enforcement Section at CARB; Leticia Ordaz, News Anchor and celebrated children’s author; Michael Mendez, Regional Water Board Member and UC Irvine Professor; Terrence Mann, Deputy Executive Officer, South Coast AQMD; Ben Harris, Senior Staff Attorney, Los Angeles WaterKeeper; Bruce Jennings, Former Senior Advisor to California Legislature on Environmental Policy; and Jane Williams, Executive Director, California Communities Against Toxics.

Moderators included Katherine Butler, Director of the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), and Jessica Brown, Los Angeles City Attorney.

Additional event highlights included a demonstration of XRF analyzers by Enrique Baeza, Acting Chief Investigator for the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, and his team, who tested attendees’ products for heavy metals.

Honoree Leticia Ordaz, founder of Cielito Lindo Books, led a reading presentation for students, during which in partnership with CSS, 300 books were generously donated.

Robina Suwol, Executive Director of CSS, remarked, “This unique event brought together community members, students, teachers, and regulatory agencies, cultivating valuable networking and collaboration while honoring exceptional leadership within our community.”

The Forum served as a powerful reminder of the collective effort needed to improve communities and empower the next generation of leaders dedicated to environmental advocacy. California Safe Schools remains committed to its mission of protecting vulnerable populations—particularly children—from toxic environmental exposures that pose lifelong health risks.

For additional information please visit https://www.calisafe.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robina Suwol, Executive Director

California Safe Schools

818.785.5515

calisafe@earthlink.net

MULTIMEDIA:

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0419-s2p-calsafe-300dpi.jpg

NEWS SOURCE: California Safe Schools



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (California Safe Schools), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/trailblazers-honored-for-protecting-the-environment-human-rights-and-inspiring-youth/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: STORY ID: NEO121803 NEONET25C