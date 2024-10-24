NotaryCam Launches ‘Done For You’ eClosing Program, Streamlining Lenders’ Path to Electronic Mortgage Closings

New initiative offers mortgage lenders the fastest route to eClosings with minimal effort, overcoming traditional implementation hurdles

HOUSTON, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced the launch of its “Done For You” eClosing program. This innovative offering provides lenders with the fastest path to eClosings while requiring minimal effort, effectively addressing common hurdles that have traditionally impeded eClosing implementation.



Image caption: NotaryCam.

“Where I’ve had the most success from the lender’s seat is finding a title/settlement partner that could provide me with the eClose solution and process,” said Brian Webster, President of NotaryCam. “Our Done For You eClosing ecosystem puts the power in the hands of any title/settlement provider to be able to conduct and electronically close transactions for any of their lender customers. As a result, lenders can now reap the benefits of eClosings, including faster loan deliveries, reduced costs, and improved borrower satisfaction, with minimal disruption to their current processes and without needing to invest heavily in building the infrastructure themselves.”

NotaryCam’s Done For You eClosing program simplifies the implementation process by minimizing changes to lenders’ existing workflows and partnering with title companies to deliver the tools they need to close transactions electronically for any lender customer.

The program includes:

Seamless Integration: Lenders send loan documents to their title partners as they do today. The title company then submits the request to NotaryCam.

Lenders send loan documents to their title partners as they do today. The title company then submits the request to NotaryCam. Advanced Document Handling: NotaryCam uploads the PDF loan package and automatically tags the documents, reducing manual and tedious tasks.

NotaryCam uploads the PDF loan package and automatically tags the documents, reducing manual and tedious tasks. eNote Generation and Management: The platform generates the eNote from a GSE-approved vendor and deposits it into a NotaryCam eVault. NotaryCam can then automatically deliver the completed eNote to the lender’s eVault or set up an eVault for the lender if needed.

“Lenders are well aware of the faster delivery times and quicker loan sales that eNotes facilitate,” Webster said. “However, what often goes unnoticed are the operational efficiencies gained by eliminating paper files. No more shipping costs, delays or lost documents. Post-closing and secondary teams no longer need to manage physical files, reducing errors and saving time.”

“By removing these operational hurdles and minimizing intrusion into the lender’s current process, our ‘Done For You’ approach provides a powerful tool for title partners,” Webster emphasized. “It’s about delivering an exceptional, game-changing advantage that makes the transition to eClosings as smooth as possible.”

Lenders attending the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo from Oct. 27 – 30, 2024, are encouraged to set up a meeting with NotaryCam’s team via sales@notarycam.com to learn more about how the Done For You eClosing program can fit their unique needs.

About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company:

NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company’s eClose360® platform delivers the “perfect” online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.

Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.

NEWS SOURCE: NotaryCam Inc.



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (NotaryCam Inc.), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/notarycam-launches-done-for-you-eclosing-program-streamlining-lenders-path-to-electronic-mortgage-closings/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121711 NEONET25B