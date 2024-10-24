REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The holiday spirit will be brought to life once again with the “Holiday Pops Spectacular” taking place on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8 p.m., at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. This will be the Golden State Pops Orchestra’s long-awaited return to the venue, last performing in Redondo Beach back in 2015.



Image caption: Golden State Pops Orchestra presents the 2024 Holiday Pops Spectacular.

Maestro Steven Allen Fox, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale, with resident choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, invite you on a heartwarming journey filled with joy and merriment! Experience the enchanting melodies of beloved holiday film scores including “Home Alone” and “Elf,” along with traditional favorites, such as “Sleigh Ride” and “O Holy Night.”

KUSC radio host, Rich Capparela, will join the festivities to provide the narration for “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Be a part of this timeless, family favorite tradition that has been around for over 20 years.

Tickets start at just $40. Visit https://www.GSPO.com or call 310-433-8774 for information and tickets.

Get tickets now at: https://gspo.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/

About the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO):

With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, a focus still remains on film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002.

The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47. One of GSPO’s core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.

More information:

https://www.gspo.com/

310-433-8774

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1024-s2p-holiday-pops-300dpi.jpg

NEWS SOURCE: Golden State Pops Orchestra



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Golden State Pops Orchestra), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/golden-state-pops-orchestra-presents-the-2024-holiday-pops-spectacular/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121715 NEONET25B