Autocraft Bodywerks Is Certified For Mercedes-Benz Collision Repair!

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Autocraft Bodywerks, now celebrating 40 years of excellence in automotive collision repair, located at 5411 Wasson Rd, Austin, Texas, has met all the program standards in the certification process for the Mercedes-Benz Elite Certified Collision Program, Autocraft Principal Chris Raeder announced today. Completion of the Mercedes-Benz certification program confirms Autocraft Bodywerks’ commitment to restoring Mercedes-Benz vehicles back to original factory specifications and showroom condition.



Image caption: Autocraft Bodywerks is now a proud Mercedes-Benz Elite Certified Collision Center.

“Autocraft has proudly served the Austin community since 1984,” Principal Chris Raeder explains, “and we’re excited to add the Mercedes-Benz certification to our long list of collision repair services. Our Wasson Road location will continue serving owners of all makes and models in Austin and surrounding communities.”

Autocraft Bodywerks, now with locations in South Austin, North Austin, and San Marcos, and coming soon to Spicewood, is a locally owned and operated Austin, Texas based collision repair company that has been restoring Automotive Dreams Since 1984. Autocraft is now a Mercedes-Benz Elite Certified Collision Center, with the training and equipment to handle all aspects of collision repairs for these luxury, high-tech vehicles.

Autocraft is Austin’s premier I-CAR Gold Class body shop specializing in the repair and restoration of luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks combines the latest technology and the most comprehensive training available to repair damaged vehicles and restore them back to the original manufacturer factory specifications for performance and structural integrity.

The team of collision repair specialists at Autocraft Bodywerks has years, and in many cases, decades of experience in automotive collision repair. Autocraft Bodywerks is Aluminum Certified and is approved in the repair of Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Rivian, Ford, and many other luxury vehicles. Autocraft Bodywerks uses only OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) replacement parts.

For more information about Autocraft Bodywerks services please call Autocraft Bodywerks South at 512-441-7444, Autocraft Bodywerks North at 737-238-3752, Autocraft Bodywerks San Marcos at 512-214-8696, or visit https://www.AutocraftBodywerks.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chris Raeder

Autocraft Bodywerks

512-441-7444

Website: www.AutocraftBodywerks.com

Email: Chris@AutocraftBodywerks.com

NEWS SOURCE: Autocraft Bodywerks



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Autocraft Bodywerks), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/autocraft-bodywerks-is-certified-for-mercedes-benz-collision-repair/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121458 NEONET25B