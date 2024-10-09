South Bay Music Association Presents ‘Lord of the Rings: A Symphonic Concert’

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — South Bay Music Association announced today that on November 2, 2024, in Redondo Beach, CA, the South Bay Wind Ensemble will perform “Lord of the Rings: A Symphonic Concert.” The concert will take place at the Riviera United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m. (375 Palos Verdes Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90277).



Embark on an unforgettable journey as we bring to life the enchanting world of J.R.R. Tolkien. Join us as we celebrate the Elves of Lothlórien, the Dwarves of Moria, Gandalf the Grey Wizard, and of course, the Hobbits of The Shire. On November 2, South Bay Wind Ensemble will perform a concert inspired by Tolkien’s writing, including music from Howard Shore’s score to “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” And music from the world of Harry Potter, a world that owes its existence to Tolkien’s enduring legacy.

But the highlight of the concert is the sweeping Symphony No. 1 “The Lord of the Rings” by Johan de Meij. Presented in five movements, each movement of the symphony explores a specific character or place from Middle-earth. Plus to help tell the story, we are thrilled to be joined by renowned classical music DJ, Rich Capparela! Mr. Capparela will be providing narration for each movement of de Meij’s symphony.

Under the direction of Steven Allen Fox, South Bay Wind Ensemble is a high-level performing group with the mission of providing semi-professional and dedicated amateur musicians the opportunity to perform challenging and rewarding concerts; and to provide the South Bay community an exceptional concert experience comprised of quality wind band compositions and transcriptions.

Maestro Steven Allen Fox is Principal Conductor for the Los Angeles Film Orchestra and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. He has conducted the San Francisco Symphony, the Silly Symphonies Orchestra, Hollywood Studio Symphony, and the Video Games Live Orchestra. He made his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut the summer of 2022, conducting “Basil Poledouris, The Music and the Movies.”

Tickets start at just $35. Visit https://www.southbaywinds.com/ or call 310-433-8774 for tickets & info.

Learn more about South Bay Music Association at: https://www.sbmusic.org/.

