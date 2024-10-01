Beach Automotive Group Helps Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Efforts in Upstate South Carolina and Western North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After Hurricane Helene, Beach Automotive Group is helping aid the many communities across upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina. Beach Automotive Group is facilitating a disaster relief initiative to collect essential items and provide support to those affected by the hurricane.



Beach Automotive Group is accepting donations of the following items at all four of its Grand Strand locations:

Bottled water and gallon jugs of water

Non-perishable food

Hygiene products

Cleaning supplies (bleach, disinfectant wipes, etc.)

Pet food

Batteries

Residents and businesses are encouraged to contribute to the relief effort by dropping off donations at any of these Beach Automotive Group locations:

Beach Ford Lincoln, Mazda, Volvo – 851 Jason Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC

Beach Buick and GMC – 922 Frontage Rd E, Myrtle Beach, SC

Beach Chevrolet – 3740 Hwy 9 E, Little River, SC

Beach Truck and RV Center – 567 George Bishop Pkwy, Myrtle Beach, SC

The first delivery of collected supplies is set to leave from Myrtle Beach on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The donations will be transported to the Appalachian region, providing vital assistance to families and individuals in need.

“We’re committed to supporting our neighbors during this challenging time,” said Cliff Keener, spokesperson for Beach Automotive Group. “The communities in the upstate and western parts of the Carolinas have always been close to our hearts, and we’re honored to do our part in their recovery.”

For more information on how you can contribute, please contact Beach Automotive Group and other local services to get involved. Let’s come together to help those affected by Hurricane Helene rebuild and recover.

About Beach Automotive Group:

Beach Automotive Group has been serving the Grand Strand community for over 20 years, providing top-notch service and a wide range of vehicles from Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, Volvo, Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, and more. Committed to community involvement, Beach Automotive Group continually strives to make a positive impact through charitable initiatives. Learn more: https://beachautomotive.com/

