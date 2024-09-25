Scientology Celebrates 60 Years in the Heart of Denmark

In Denmark, the Church of Scientology has not only thrived for six decades, but the country has also become the cornerstone of the Scientology religion for Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology was in its youth in 1964, when a young Danish man visited the home of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard in the town of East Grinstead in Southern England. After reading some of Mr. Hubbard’s writings on the subject, the young man was so enthusiastic that he filled up his car with Scientology and Dianetics books and drove and ferried them home to Copenhagen, where he set up the first Scientology Center in the country that year.



Photo caption: Grand opening of the new Church of Scientology of Denmark, dedicated in 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

“I remember the Scientology Center in a Copenhagen suburb, where a lecture was held every Wednesday,” said a founding Danish Scientologist. “People were lining up in front of the house an hour before the lecture started and the queue went all the way down the street. And when the room was full, the door was simply closed and people were told to come back the following Wednesday.”

The religion continued to expand, and with the country’s reputation for tolerance and respect for the religious freedom of others, it was a logical place for Mr. Hubbard to establish an Advanced Scientology Organization in 1969. This new Advanced Organization provided services to Scientologists from throughout Europe and the Middle East. To this was added an Ideal Continental Liaison Office and publishing house for L. Ron Hubbard’s written and recorded works.

Finally, in 2017, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige traveled to Copenhagen to dedicate the new Ideal Scientology Organization of Denmark. The new Church is located at the end of the longest and busiest walking street in Europe and at the convergence of two historic squares—Nytorv (New Square) and Gammeltorv (Old Square). This was the site of the very birthplace of the city—the original meeting ground and marketplace for Danes nearly 1,200 years ago when it was a new and burgeoning mercantile community.

The Church of Scientology of Denmark is a bustling and dynamic Ideal Scientology Organization led by a team of some of the most highly trained and competent staff and executives anywhere.

The Church of Scientology of Denmark provides the full array of Scientology training and auditing (Scientology religious counseling) to its congregation. But it also provides life skills courses to anyone wishing to harness the power of Scientology technology to address and improve areas in their lives, not to mention the open house events the Church hosts throughout the year to help bring the community together to coordinate social action for addressing issues of local concern. The Church also takes part in the city’s annual culture night when it throws open its doors to thousands of residents and visitors who are curious about Scientology.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Denmark at Nytorv 11, 1450, in Copenhagen, the Church’s website at Scientology-denmark.org, or watch Destination: Scientology, Copenhagen on the Church of the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology-denmark.org/

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/watch/series/destination-scientology/copenhagen.html

IMAGE link for media:

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-0925-s2p-COSdk-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Grand opening of the new Church of Scientology of Denmark, dedicated in 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige

TAGS: #churchofscientologydenmark #copenhagen

NEWS SOURCE: Church of Scientology International



This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Church of Scientology International), who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.

To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/scientology-celebrates-60-years-in-the-heart-of-denmark/

Copr. © 2024 Send2Press® Newswire, Calif., USA. -- REF: S2P STORY ID: S2P121155 NEONET25B