News: McGregor Pedals Introduces the Classic Fuzz Pedal | CitizenWire

VANCOUVER, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Boutique pedal company McGregor Pedals has launched its newest pedal: The Classic Fuzz. Designed for both guitar and bass, the Classic Fuzz pedal captures the sound, feel, and response of the original 1960s two-transistor fuzz boxes using all modern, stable parts. It is rich, moody, interactive and in the right hands, untamed.



"It follows on the heels of McGregor's previous acclaimed pedals -- designed and hand-soldered in Canada by Garth Heslop -- including the Crunch Transparent Overdrive, a single-channel, low-gain overdrive pedal, and the Crunch Plus Overdrive-distortion, a creamy medium-gain pedal," says company founder Garth Heslop.



Like the new Classic Fuzz, all McGregor Pedals are tuned for both guitar and bass.



See the Classic fuzz guitar demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qo_xljBPnw



See the Classic fuzz bass demo video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rlv-ReP_P3Q



THE CLASSIC FUZZ HAS A STRAIGHTFORWARD THREE-KNOB CONTROL SET AND SIDE-MOUNTED TRIMPOT:



* FUZZ: This allows you to dial in the amount of fuzz required. Since most of the action happens in the upper regions of typical fuzz pots, they used a reverse log pot here so that the final 15% starts at noon.



* BASS: this allows you to dial in the amount of bottom end you want. Fully right, this pedal is thick. For a sound more typical of modern silicon fuzz pedals, dial this back.



* VOLUME: This attenuates the post-effect signal.



* LED Brightness (unmarked trimpot on the side): Please make the adjustment gently using a jeweler's screwdriver.



KEY CLASSIC FUZZ FEATURES:



* Hand soldered in Canada



* High grade components picked for their superior sound and response



* True bypass with heavy duty switch



* Standard 9-volt DC center-negative power operation (no battery compartment)



* Top-mounted audio jacks and power input to help with packed pedal boards



The Classic Fuzz is currently priced at $185 and can be purchased directly from the McGregor Pedals online store via https://www.mcgregorpedals.com/.

