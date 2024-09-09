News: Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a CIA Operative’s Fight Against Trafficking | CitizenWire

MADISON, Wis. /CitizenWire/ -- Kay Sparling, an international opera and sacred singer, brings a gripping tale of espionage and intrigue with her new spy thriller, "Mission: THAW" (ISBN: 978-1779419071; released Aug. 2024 through Tellwell Publishing). Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, this novel is inspired by true events and follows the daring journey of Kaitlyn Stewart, a high-profile CIA operative, as she navigates a perilous mission to thwart a human trafficking cartel and prevent a global catastrophe.



Near the end of the Cold War, Kaitlyn Stewart lands an apprenticeship at the Vienna State Opera. Soon after her arrival, she is recruited by the CIA, becoming the only female high-profile operative in Mission: THAW. Both the CIA and MI6 are racing against time to uncover a human trafficking cartel orchestrated by fascist Western politicians in collaboration with the East Germans and the KGB. These groups are exploiting refugees from the former satellite countries of the USSR.



Mission: THAW's objective is to infiltrate the cartel, shut down the trafficking network, and dismantle the slave labor in East Germany. Success is critical: if the GDR economy collapses, the Berlin Wall will fall. Kaitlyn, under the guise of an opera singer, penetrates the inner circles of the KGB and neo-Nazis, only to discover a far more sinister plan: blueprints for a dirty bomb.



Guided by MI6 agent Clive Matthews, considered the best secret agent in the free world, Kaitlyn maneuvers through the complexities of this high-stakes mission, facing danger and deception at every turn.



Author Kay Sparling is a retired international opera and sacred singer, now living in the Upper Midwest with her feline writing companion, the invincible Paducah. When not teaching voice lessons or writing, Kay enjoys gardening, hiking, adventure traveling, and cooking for family and friends. Her deep love for storytelling and her rich life experiences bring authenticity and depth to her thrilling narratives.



"Mission: THAW" is available now on Amazon. Join Kaitlyn Stewart on a journey of suspense, danger, and courage in this unforgettable spy thriller based on real-life events.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Kay Sparling



Email: authorpress@tellwell.ca



Website: https://kaysparlingbooks.com



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/bALHMQy



Genre: Spy Thriller



Released: August 2024



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779419071



Publisher: Tellwell ( http://tellwell.ca )



IMAGE LINK for media: https://kaysparlingbooks.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Mission-Thaw-by-Kay-Sparkling-fiction-book1.jpg

Learn More: https://www.tellwellpublishing.com/

